News

Was Solana really down due to DDoS attacks?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Tuesday Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) would have been hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that caused transactions on the network to fail, but the co-founder of the project Anatoly Yakovenko denied these reports.

What happened

The Chinese reporter Colin Wu stated on Twitter that Solana stopped working at 2am local time; Wu, citing the project’s official Telegram community, said he suspected the hacker used spam to conduct a DDoS attack.

The network was fixed at 7am (local time) on Tuesday and functionality was restored, the reporter reported.

A DDoS attack is a subclass of Denial of Service (DoS) attack that is conducted through several connected online devices, collectively called botnets; these botnets are used to flood the target with fake traffic.

Wu’s claims were disproved by Solana’s Yakovenko, who tweeted “There was some congestion due to incorrectly measured transitions”; due to this, some users have encountered time outs in transactions.

Last month Solana was hit by a blackout attributed to network clogging to launch an initial decentralized exchange (IDO) offering, Cointelegraph reported.

Because it is important

If Solana has indeed suffered a DDoS attack this week, it would be the third time the network has suffered such an event.

Already in September Solana had suffered a DDoS attack, causing a steep drop in the value of the cryptocurrency; the problem was then solved after restarting the network.

Despite this, last year Solana emerged as a powerful rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with the project gaining interest thanks to the rise in popularity of non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance and smart contracts.
In 2021 Solana had a yield of 9,255%; since the beginning of 2022 SOL has lost 5.5%. At the time of this article’s publication, SOL was up 0.7% to $ 168.67; in November, the cryptocurrency had reached an all-time high of $ 260.06.

Read also: The 3 most developed cryptocurrencies compared to Ethereum on GitHub

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Racism, homophobia, sexism. Our series against prejudices »- Corriere.it

September 14, 2021

Johnny Depp lights up the Auditorium. The American star guest of the “Alice nella Città” festival

3 weeks ago

Here are the unmissable boots so loved by VIPs and suitable for all ages that are becoming popular this fall

November 4, 2021

“I asked for help after the divorce, it was painful”

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button