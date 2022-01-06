Was Solana really down due to DDoS attacks?

Tuesday Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) would have been hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that caused transactions on the network to fail, but the co-founder of the project Anatoly Yakovenko denied these reports.

What happened

The Chinese reporter Colin Wu stated on Twitter that Solana stopped working at 2am local time; Wu, citing the project’s official Telegram community, said he suspected the hacker used spam to conduct a DDoS attack.

The network was fixed at 7am (local time) on Tuesday and functionality was restored, the reporter reported.

A DDoS attack is a subclass of Denial of Service (DoS) attack that is conducted through several connected online devices, collectively called botnets; these botnets are used to flood the target with fake traffic.

Wu’s claims were disproved by Solana’s Yakovenko, who tweeted “There was some congestion due to incorrectly measured transitions”; due to this, some users have encountered time outs in transactions.

, sorry that’s not at all what happened. There was some congestion due to mis metered transitions, and some users experienced their txs timing out and had to retry. – anat ◎ ly (@aeyakovenko) January 5, 2022

Last month Solana was hit by a blackout attributed to network clogging to launch an initial decentralized exchange (IDO) offering, Cointelegraph reported.

Because it is important

If Solana has indeed suffered a DDoS attack this week, it would be the third time the network has suffered such an event.

Already in September Solana had suffered a DDoS attack, causing a steep drop in the value of the cryptocurrency; the problem was then solved after restarting the network.

Despite this, last year Solana emerged as a powerful rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with the project gaining interest thanks to the rise in popularity of non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance and smart contracts.

In 2021 Solana had a yield of 9,255%; since the beginning of 2022 SOL has lost 5.5%. At the time of this article’s publication, SOL was up 0.7% to $ 168.67; in November, the cryptocurrency had reached an all-time high of $ 260.06.

