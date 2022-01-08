Was Stephen Hawking a genius? He was certainly famous

Stephen William Hawking. Theoretical physicist, cosmologist, scientific popularizer. Today, January 8, 2022, would have celebrated his eightieth birthday. He was born the same day Galileo Galilei died and he died the same day he was born Albert Einstein, at his same age: 76 years. For some they are signs of destiny, he was predestined to be a genius of Physics.

To tell the truth, I was born the day he who sat on the shoulders of giants died and was, like him, Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University. Isaac Newton had gone to the professorship in 1669. Stephen W. Hawking in 1979.

Too bad nobody considers me a genius of physics. Let’s avoid playing with coincidences.

Question: Was Hawking a genius? He was certainly famous. Unforgettable is the image of him crouched in his wheelchair, his torso tilted to the right, his body, his face, his hands deformed by ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. When he was diagnosed, in 1963, he was 21 and had been given a life expectancy of a couple of years. Cohabited with Lou Gehrig’s disease for 55 years Following a tracheostomy necessitated by a pneumonia developed in 1985, it could no longer speak and used a computerized synthesizer. His electronic voice has become a sonic icon to the point of being used by Pink Floyd in 1994 on their album “The Division Bell” in the song “Keep Talking”. It was the image of how the physical limitations had been compensated, in an almost supernatural way, by the gift of a sublime mind capable of revealing in an enigmatic, new oracle, the secrets hidden from the eyes of any man.

See also Stephen Hawking, when the astrophysicist experienced weightlessness: “Like Superman”. The Nasa videotribute

Not for nothing did his lectures and public appearances always record the sold out and for each of them he collected interesting fees, of the order of 100 thousand euros. Someone said that he exploited his fame in an exaggerated way, that he had made his name a real trademark. Actually, he had no choice. In her disability, moving required the involvement of dozens of people, all to be rewarded.

His business of science communicator found its maximum expression in the publication of the book A brief history of time. Cosmology told to those who have no knowledge of physics. It talks about the structure, origin, development and possible end of the universe. It speaks of space and time, of the constituents and fundamental forces that govern the cosmos. It tells of black holes and the Big Bang, when it all began. Explain what the grand unification theory is and what research is underway. Translated into 30 different languages. 25 million copies sold. How many have been read to the end is not known.

There are books that respond to the law of diminishing returns. You read them for the first time and you get the feeling that they are important, but after a certain number of pages you feel lost. Not everything is understood. You get them back after a while and if the first reading had reached three quarters of the book, the second does not exceed half. If you insist on a third reading you do not pass the second chapter. The more you read, the less you understand. Gödel, Escher, Bach: an Eternal Brilliant Garland by Douglas Hofstadter, from 1979, is one of them. Ulysses by James Joyce, from 1922, another. Das Kapital by Karl Marx, from 1867, on the other hand. A brief history of time it is part of the same whole. Not because, as has been said, it is too intellectual and difficult. Because it does not have the elegance, the lightness, the knowledge of the material that exudes from a book by Richard Feynmann, capable of making the reader perceive the charm and fun offered by Physics.

Yet it has been acclaimed by critics, described as a magnificent narrative, demonstration of the author’s genius, admirable free mind to roam in the depths of the cosmos, while his body is confined to a wheelchair.

He, Stephen Hawking, he never said he was a genius. He never asked for concessions for his disabilities. He wanted to be considered “a scientist first of all, a popular science writer second and, in all ways that matter, a normal human being with the same desires, drives, dreams and ambitions as everyone”. Was an incredibly determined person, often obstinate, certainly arrogant. He joked with bitter humor about his condition. He wasn’t the one feeding the romantic image of genius in a wheelchair, symbol of the triumph of the mind over the body. Very fast mind forced to communicate with an electronic device, formulating one word per minute by moving the facial muscles, the only ones he still had some control over.

Remove all the cosmetics made by the media and you will find, not a genius of physics like Einstein, Galileo or Newton, capable of having a substantial impact on the whole body of physics, but one of the greats of theoretical cosmology.

His physical condition determined his way of doing research: very conceptual, not very experimental, often speculative. He was certainly highly regarded by the scientific community for his remarkable, sometimes revolutionary contributions to understanding the physics and geometry of the universe.

Short digression. Exists the index H, where H stands for Hirsh, which combines productivity, or the number of scientific articles published, with impact, or the number of citations by other researchers. No matter how significant or reliable it is, it is still a yardstick of academic activity. An H value greater than 60 for those with more than 20 years of research activity is considered exceptional. Stephen Hawking has an H index above 130.

Read Also from the blog of Andrea Aparo von Flüe Stephen Hawking, the giant who could not carry anyone on his shoulders

Hawking has achieved important results in the study of black holes. In addition to arguing why the topology, i.e. the shape, of the event horizon must be that of a sphere, it has established remarkable similarities between the behavior of black holes and the fundamental laws of thermodynamics, where the surface area of ​​the horizon of events and its surface gravity turned out to be analogous, respectively, to the thermodynamic quantities of entropy and temperature. He then became interested in quantum effects in relation to black holes, trying to calculate whether tiny rotating black holes, created by a Big Bang, were able to radiate their rotational energy. To his surprise he found as a result that, regardless of any rotation, these objects radiate energy. Given Einstein’s equation of relativity E = mc ^ 2, this means that they lose mass. This radiation emitted by black holes, predicted by Hawking, is certainly appropriately named Hawking radiation. Radiation so light that it is not observable, given the methods and techniques available today.

Results of great importance from the theoretical point of view that have defined the theory of the thermodynamics of a black hole. By combining the procedures of quantum field theory with those of general relativity, Hawking established that it is necessary to introduce a third subject, thermodynamics.

These are contributions that the scientific community considers may have profound implications for the definition of future basic physics theories, but what the details of these implications are is the subject of heated debate. (I thank Roger Penrose as described above).

All clear? No, it is not, because there is a limit to how much complex issues can be trivialized in the name of scientific popularization. If you overcome it, they tell inaccurate things. If you want to know more, take your time and study. Find everything online.

In short, Hawking was a great physicist, one of the reference figures of 20th century physics. He was not a genius as much of public opinion thinks, but very few of his colleagues. His achievements were extraordinary, but his fame was fueled by his condition. Nothing taking away from the man who used the time and skills that he could to the best of his ability a terrible disease progressively took him away, he was more of a celebrity than a physicist.

Celebrity who fueled an insatiable urge to release bombastic, often self-congratulatory statements to the well-paid media about problems and topics they knew little or nothing about. To realize this, just go and read his statements on how Artificial Intelligence it will put an end to mankind (bbc.com/news/technology-30290540 of 2 December 2012) defined by the media: “A genius of a professor makes brilliant predictions about the future”. Affirmations that spread a veil of bitterness and sadness on a character whose contribution to research, however specialized and rarefied, is undeniable.

Hawking has too often been shown to make good use of “Brand” of his name, often coming out of his seed for material purposes. Perhaps a necessary behavior, very human and normal, but far from the ethical and intellectual values ​​that physicists hold in high regard. It is also true that he used his “brand” to promote humanitarian campaigns, of high social value, such as those relating to the public health service in the United Kingdom.

Hawking was a man, like all of us. Nothing to criticize, certainly nothing to judge.

Genius? Posterity will judge.