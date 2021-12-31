Was The Amazing Spider-Man 2 supposed to introduce MJ? Photos pop up

According to what reported by the profile Twitter Comic Capital, pics are now popping up of MJ’s character who was originally supposed to appear on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but which was then completely erased from the film. The actress who played Peter Parker’s other girlfriend was Shailene Woodley, as also reported by the same tweet.

After the recent news regarding the original ideas for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, MJ’s character Mary Jane now appears, which is another love interest from Peter Parker, played by Andrew Garfield. The photos, available in this news, show the actress Shailene Woodley in the role of the girl, with her iconic red hair.

From what is reported by the profile Twitter the scenes had already been shot and ready to be inserted, until the decision was made to cut them completely from film and history, being lost forever. Now these images bring to light what could have been another love interest for Peter Parker, but you never saw the light.

We do not yet know the reasons for this decision, especially given the fate of Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, at the end of the film, which could have greatly changed history as we know it. After all, the possibility of Andrew Garfield’s return for a third film, as hypothesized in this article, cannot be ruled out.

Andrew Garfield was originally meant to get his MJ in ‘TASM 2’ who was played by Shailene Woodley, but all of her scenes were cut for some reason… pic.twitter.com/Vo7nijJ11f – comic.capital (@ ComicCapital1) December 30, 2021

MJ’s character is perhaps one of the most iconic within Peter Parker’s stories and its complete absence from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 had made fans think of a script choice, as she and Gwen Stacy were potentially the young superhero’s girlfriends. At the moment no news has been released regarding the reasons for the cut of this character, although the photos show that many scenes and even promotional posters had already been shot.

We just have to wait for an official communication from Sony or Marvel, which will certainly not be long in coming.