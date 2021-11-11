Was the Bitcoin Correction Caused by Mixed News on Evergrande’s Default? From CoinTelegraph

News

Was the Bitcoin Correction Caused by Mixed News on Evergrande's Default?

Kim Lee
Was the Bitcoin Correction Caused by Mixed News on Evergrande's Default?

Mixed news about the Chinese real estate giant Evergrante’s default after loan defaults surfaced shortly before the recent (BTC) correction.

Evergrande (HK 🙂 Group is the second largest construction contractor in China and has a debt of approximately $ 300 billion. Many fear that its collapse could trigger a wider financial crisis.

Two minutes after Evergrande’s payment deadline, Deutsche Markt Screening Agentur made an announcement at 5pm on Wednesday, indicating that it had initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande.

