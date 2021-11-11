Was the Bitcoin Correction Caused by Mixed News on Evergrande’s Default?

Mixed news about the Chinese real estate giant Evergrante’s default after loan failures surfaced shortly before the recent Bitcoin (BTC) correction.

Evergrande Group is the second largest construction contractor in China and has a debt of approximately $ 300 billion. Many fear that its collapse could trigger a wider financial crisis.

Two minutes after Evergrande’s payment deadline, Deutsche Markt Screening Agentur made an announcement at 5pm on Wednesday, indicating that it had initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande.

Two hours later, around 7pm, Bitcoin began tracking its strong pullback that ended at $ 62,800.

The newspaper Morning Brew reported about 45 minutes later that Evergrande missed a payment on its overdue debt, due at 5 p.m. Wednesday, becoming insolvent. After another 45 minutes, Bloomberg ran an article stating otherwise.

Prices stabilized around $ 64,500 several hours after the initial decline. Around the same time, Bloomberg reporter Allison McNeely he tweeted: “Contrary to what you may have heard ~ on the internet ~ Evergrande went into default today.“

William Fong, senior trader at Australian crypto investment platform Zerocap, explained to Cointelegraph:

“Evergrande is not officially in default on any of its offshore debt securities in the international USD bond market.”

“After all, $ 148 million is nothing compared to Evergrande’s $ 300 billion debt, but it creates concerns about the $ 100 billion in keep-well structured offshore bonds of Chinese state-owned enterprises and corporations.”He stressed.

Fong believes that an Evergrande bailout won’t come anytime soon as “Chinese regulators are at the origin of the excessive expansion in the financial leverage of the building contractor,“Adding:

“This has created a potential contagion risk in the entire building construction environment, and has also spread to financial institutions and other industries dependent on the sector.”

Some believe that Bitcoin’s price is also threatened by a stock market crash, as well as the fact that nearly half of Tether’s reserves are commercial papers, amounting to nearly $ 30 billion. This led the Financial Times to include Tether among the “global giants” in this category.

However, Tether denied owning commercial paper from Evergrande, although it may be exposed to other Chinese companies. Commercial paper is a corporate debt security with a short-term maturity date, usually less than one year.