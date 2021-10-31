Was the Dogecoin a Flop?

The Dogecoin, as we can read on blockchain4innovation.it, money.it and bergamonews.it, is a cryptocurrency that in the first half of 2021 has been very successful, also thanks to the well-targeted Tweets created by Elon Musk.

Its value, which reached almost 0.60 cents, seemed close to having to explode, while now it stops towards a 0.20 / 0.30 cents, this means that all the hype about it was unmotivated and that the Dogecoin was a flop?

Let’s find out!

What is Dogecoin?

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin was founded in 2013 – which in crypto and canine years equals about 50 years – by Jackson Palmer.

It was actually born for fun – in fact the Dogecoin logo is inspired by the Doge of memes – inspired by the most famous Shiba Inu of social networks.

To date the famous D with the Doge in cartoon version has made people talk about themselves, not only for its loyal community on social networks, but for the philanthropic initiatives to which it is associated.

But what is Dogecoin really? It is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, therefore based on a network in which all the connected subjects take the place of a client but also a server.

It is based on su Blockchain – a very famous data structure, considered as a digital register.

Dogecoin: where to buy it?

For the brave – or the provident, one cannot yet say – who want to buy Dogecoin, we have good news: this social cryptocurrency has made so much talk about itself, thanks above all to the DOGE-1 project – that it has led many exchanges to implement it among the buyable cryptocurrencies.

The first it was Kraken, but other exchanges followed, in fact it was also implemented by the famous and widely used Coinbase as well as by eToro.

Although being able to buy Dogecoin is more than easy currently, one wonders if it is appropriate to do so, especially considering the events that saw him as a protagonist.

So, let’s find out together if the Dogecoin today really has a future or if it is destined to stop at its current value.

Does Dogecoin have a future?

Does Dogecoin really have a future in the world of cryptocurrencies?

Assuming which was born as a joke to make people smile, it is almost unthinkable to believe that it can really have a future in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Yet, just in 2021 the first plot of land in Dogecoin was bought.

In fact, a plot of land in Wayne Street, Providence was purchased in Rhode Island for $ 150,000 Doge.

This shows how much Dogecoin has come a long way since that distant 2013 in which it showed itself shyly, trying to snatch a smile.

We can understand how its impact has changed, also thanks to the philanthropic initiatives to which it is associated: these are the four main fundraising campaigns implemented by the Dogecoin community.

They are: the Doge4Water campaign – a fundraiser to allow the construction of a water collection basin in Kenya, near the Tana river -, the fundraising campaign for the Family House association – which is responsible for supporting all families of children suffering from cancer or major diseases -.

Also not to be forgotten the fundraising carried out in 2014 for the winter Olympics – the latter was carried out to allow the Jamaican bobsleigh team to participate in the competition – and finally the fundraiser dedicated to Nascar driver Josh Wise.

The Dogecoin he became so important that he was chosen by Elon Musk – remember, one of the richest men in the world – to finance his expedition to the moon.

In fact, the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon project will start in the first quarter of 2022 and will be entirely funded by the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

All of these notable actions may not be relevant to Dogecoin’s future.

As we have seen, in fact, Elon Musk’s Tweets made Dogecoin price soar and Bitcoin price to drop for only a period, after which the former collapsed miserably and the second – after a couple of jolts – is back on top.

We remember that the Dogecoin community until a few months ago was pushing for the Dogecoin to reach 1 dollar by the end of 2021, but as of today – November 2021 – the situation seems to be very far from this ideal.

Currently, in fact, stops around 0.20 / 0.30 cents, but it would not be the first time that this cryptocurrency amazes everyone by multiplying its value.

Was the Dogecoin a Flop?

Despite the possibility of the Dogecoin splashing again at very high prices it has now become clear that by the end of 2021 it will not reach the value of 1 dollar.

And for all those who sold Bitcoin – thanks to Elon Musk’s Twitter – and they subsequently bought large sums of Dogecoin, this was a really hard blow.

One wonders yesand whether or not all the hype around Dogecoin cryptocurrency has been a flop.

Until the launch of DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon, nothing can be said yet, but traders’ hopes are really low on this.