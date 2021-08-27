Was the film really convict for the love between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? One detail seems to suggest it unequivocally

Mr & Mrs Smith, directed by Doug Liman, with protagonists Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie, when the two were not yet one of Hollywood’s most loved couples, is considered, by thousands of fans and a large part of the public, the film that made the two stars fall in love. Husband and wife and a couple of commissioned killers in the plot, the 2005 action comedy was a huge international success, grossing more than $ 478 million worldwide, on a budget of 110. Also earning 3 Teen Choice Award, an ASCAP Award and an MTV Movie Award, Mr & Mrs Smith it is undoubtedly the film that made the two performers known. Named Brangelina, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood, as was their separation after 12 years, officially engaged since 2012 and married in 2014.

A love born “by chance” on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith

Loading... Advertisements

When the love between the two actually blossomed is an answer that only the two Oscar-winning actors can know, considering that at the time, Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, while Jolie had recently divorced her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton. At the end of the shooting of Mr & Mrs Smith, Brad Pitt and Aniston announced their separation and in 2006 Angelina Jolie’s pregnancy was announced, and the baby’s father was Brad Pitt. Between accusations, suspicions of betrayals and confessions, the film that made the two actors fall in love risked having other main actors as protagonists. In fact, initially, instead of Angelina Jolie, she was chosen Nicole Kidman alongside Brad Pitt, who gave up the part, leading the production to opt for Will Smith or Jhonny Depp. But when Kidman also dropped the project and Angelina Jolie was cast, Brad Pitt returned from production and accepted the role.

Read also Have you seen Macaulay Culkin’s sister? He lost his life in a tragic accident but thanks to his brother’s moving tribute he will live on