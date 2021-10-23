News

“was the only choice for the role”

The director of Ghost Rider Mark Steven Johnson said in a recent interview that Nicolas Cage was the only actor ever considered for the iconic role in the 2007 film.

“Nic has always been the only choice for Ghost Rider “ he said to Comicbook.com. “He has such a love for this character. There’s never been anyone else to play Johnny Blaze.”

Cage and Johnson are such huge Ghost Rider fans that they both wanted the character to clash with a dark Marvel villain in the film: “In my first passage to the script, the villain must have been the ScarecrowJohnson adds. “I’ve always loved the Marvel version of the Scarecrow and thought he’d be a really cool and sinister opponent for Ghost Rider. But the studio was afraid he’d get confused with DC Scarecrow and so we ended up with Blackheart.”

The director admits that Blackheart’s version of the film was not up to par of what they had imagined. “He was a hard character to decipher. The son of the devil. Wes Bentley did a great job. As well as Peter Fonda as Mephisto. But I never quite got the story. A hero is as good as his villain. And he doesn’t. we never quite solved the bad. “

Fans are still very attached to the character and await his return, as he was also played by other actors the debate is open on who is the best version of Ghost Rider. A series dedicated to him was due to arrive on Hulu, fans were shocked when Ghost Rider was canceled with Gabriel Luna having to take on the character’s shoes again. However, this has not happened and the future is still uncertain.

