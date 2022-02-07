Was the spit of the Argentine really there? – Corriere.it

At the end of Inter-Milan, sparks between Lautaro and Theo Hernandez: between the two big words and, according to many fans on social media, also a spit of the Frenchman from the Inter. The images however are not clear. The decisions of the sports judge on Tuesday will clarify the mystery

There may have been a triple whistle from the Guida referee, but the Inter-Milan 1-2 derby on 5 February doesn’t seem to be over yet. The case still open concerns what happened on the pitch between Theo Hernandez, sent off in the final for a foul from behind on Dumfries, and Lautaro Martinez, who was on the bench after leaving the field to Sanchez. Between the two there was a hard verbal confrontation and, according to some, even a spit of the Argentine against the French. If that were the case, and if it had gone to the scoresheet, Lautaro would risk a disqualification. But what happened between the Milan full-back and the Inter forward? Here is the reconstruction of what happened.

Trying to explain the mystery are the images of Dazn who, step by step, try to explain the dispute between the French and the Argentine. The video sequence shows Theo Hernandez heading towards the staircase which leads to the changing rooms, after having received the red one. His gaze is turned towards the stands because the Nerazzurri fans shout at him about everything. The full-back receives the messages and replies with a very eloquent gesture, putting himself hand to ear. A bit like Calhanoglu did in the first leg after converting the penalty right under the Curva Sud (November 7, 2021, 1-1). Lautaro Martinez sees everything and snaps on impulse, brakeless. He approaches the balustrade and looks down, railing at the opponent who in the meantime had already entered the corridor. All finished? Absolutely not. After the triple whistle, Theo Hernandez goes up and returns to the pitch, goes to face the Argentine hard-nosed. Big words fly, the two are divided by their respective teammates and on social networks there are many – among the Milan fans – to inveigh against Lautaro Martinez for an alleged spit against the French: an image in particular would seem to corroborate this thesis, even if, according to many, it would only be an optical effect generated by the background behind Lautaro. In any case, the mystery will soon clear up when, on Tuesday 8 February, the sports judge will formalize his decisions based on the report of the match officials and any delegates of the League who attended the episode.