Was the supposed love trio between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne true? The dramatic trial revives this extramarital revelation of the actress | People | Entertainment

As he progresses judgment for defamation of the actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard come to light more details of the alleged extramarital affairs that the actress had during her marriage with the interpreter of “Jack Sparrow”.

names like James Franco Y Elon Musk They were related to the actress, including security videos that showed her on different occasions entering the apartment that Heard shared with Johnny Depp with them.

And to add one more name to Heard’s alleged infidelities, there are rumors that the actress, openly bisexual, was included in a love trio with the billionaire Elon Musk and British model Cara Delevingne.

Beginning of rumors of infidelity of Amber Heard

In 2020, as reported by El Universal, the ex-husband of one of Amber’s best friends, who was also a neighbor of the couple, was the one who declared that Heard was in a love trio with the model and the tycoon.

The rumor grew thanks to the statements of the head concierge of the complex where the couple lived, who said she had seen the three personalities together, going up and down the elevator several times.

But despite the fact that Cara Delevingne is not confirmed as part of the love affairs that Amber had during her marriage to Depp, there are videos that show her hugging Musk in the elevator of the building.

On the part of Cara Delevingne, a response was never issued to the rumors of a relationship between them, but Elon Musk from the beginning denied having a love relationship with Heard.

Image of Heard in question

Amber Heard’s image before the public begins to crumble, after having led the “Me too” movement by allegedly confessing to having been a victim of domestic violence.

Despite not directly mentioning Depp in his opinion article, the tabloid The Sun cataloged the actor as a “beating husband”, after the announcement in which Amber expressed her alleged experiences of abuse.

For this reason, Johnny Depp initiated a defamation trial against the British newspaper and his ex-wife, since such accusations led him to lose essential characters in his acting career, as well as face the media trial.

However, during the trial for 50 million dollars imposed by Johnny Depp, more and more details come to light that show that Amber Heard, more than a victim of violence, had tendencies to be a perpetrator of mistreatment and abuse. (AND)

