was there a penalty on the “hand” of Valentin Rongier?

In this classico between PSG and OM, the capital club leads 2-1 against its Olympian rival. The Parisians can thank Kylian Mbappé who converted the penalty just before half-time.

The first half of the game was on track to end with a parity score (1-1). The Parisians and the Marseillais face each other in a match with a lot of desire. The public witnessed good play from both teams, even if it was the Olympians who suffered the most (7 shots to 1).

But as the break approached, Neymar Jr infiltrated the defense before transplanting at the entrance to the surface, and striking with the right foot. The ball hits the elbow of Valentin Ronnier, in the penalty area of ​​Pau Lopez. The referee of the match, Mr. Letexiersaid nothing… at least until the intervention of the VAR.

A long hesitation from the referee

After verification, the penalty is finally given, following this ” hand “Take off from the old Nantes. On the different angles, this one seems obvious, but there might be some questions about this kind of situation.

Indeed, on this action, the ball hits the knee first of the Marseille player, before touching the elbow of the last. The defender does not, under any circumstances, make a voluntary gesture to deflect the ball from its trajectory. So was the penalty justified or not?

In the meantime, it is Paris Saint-Germain who lead at half-time, against Olympique de Marseille, thanks to their current top scorer, Mbappe (21 goals).