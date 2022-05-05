Was there abuse? Marisela talks about her romance with “El Buki” when she was 14 years old and he was 20 | VIDEO

The Marisela singer recalled the controversial romance he had with Marco Antonio Solis “El Buki” when she was still a minor and he was 20 years old, a relationship that gave rise to the song “The Ideal Couple” with which the singer-songwriter had great success.

In her most recent visit to Mexico, the interpreter of “Iron Lady” was questioned about the statements of sasha sokol against Luis de Llano in which she denounces the producer of abuse for the relationship they had when she was a 14-year-old teenager and he was 39.

It may interest you: There is a lawsuit! Daniel Bisogno reveals conflict with Mariana Ochoa: “I’m not happy at all”

“I’m not going to say anything bad about Marco, because I have nothing bad to say, he was my boyfriend and when you’re a boyfriend and you know what you’re doing, you don’t have to worry,” Marisela said, detailing that her mother knew about the relationship. that he had with the singer.

Marisela talks about her relationship with “El Buki”. Photo: Instagram @mariselaofficial

The singer clarified that everything in her relationship with “El Buki” was consensual and described him as an “innocent” man, as she assured that having grown up outside of Mexico led her to have a different way of thinking and was “more tremendous” than the singer at that time.

Romance of Marisela and “El Buki”

The singer, 56 years old, has revealed in various interviews that the romance with Marco Antonio Solís began when he produced his first album because then little by little the love between them emerged, despite the fact that her mother sent an assistant with her to take care of her.

“He became a friend of mine and until later was when we started flirting as young people and we started getting together, he would talk to me at 2 in the morning, when he did his concerts and my mom would tell him, ‘Don’t you know that the girl has to go to school?‘”, he said in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

It may interest you: Pedro Sola launches against Sasha Sokol: ‘Luis de Llano’s life and career ended’ | VIDEO

The relationship lasted a short time due to the commitments of both due to their growing success, although they would later resume it amid strong rumors in which they pointed to Marisela as being the third in discord in the marriage of “El Buki” and Beatriz Adriana.

“I didn’t take anything away from anyone, the point here was that they got married, got divorced, and he and I came back, that’s why they say I took it from them, but they were no longer together; She didn’t take it from me and I didn’t take it from her,” said Marisela for “The minute that changed my destiny.”

KEEP READING:

“You know where you’re getting into”: Marisela questions Sasha’s complaint against Luis de Llano

Beautiful actress triumphed with María Félix and was the stepmother of Luis de Llano; this is his tragic story

Laura Bozzo will support Sasha Sokol; she wants to continue the case against Luis de Llano