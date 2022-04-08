Was Will Smith and his Chris Rock slap predicted in 2016? – People – Culture

The controversial slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock It has given something to talk about for more than a week, even above the films and artists that were awarded during the Oscar Awards gala. Whether it’s defending comedian Chris Rock, or supporting Will Smith’s decision to slap him, it’s been a constant topic of debate.

The consequences of that night’s actions are still being seen, since Smith has withdrawn from the Academy, a disciplinary process is pending in which they could take away his award for Best Actor in the film ‘King Richard: a winning family’ and Netflix suspended a production with the actor.

Although several celebrities and Hollywood personalities have given their opinion on what happened, others have preferred not to delve into discussions. That yes, in social networks the debate continues active, every day something new appears related to Will Smith’s slap.

But maybe The most curious thing has been the case of an anonymous boy on Twitter who said six years ago that Will Smith should slap Chris Rock in the face.

Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face …. He has no choice — JASON (@_ja_s_on_) February 29, 2016

It has as a fixed trill a phrase that reads: “Will Smith has to punch him in the face… he has no choice”. Comment that some network users revived, after the slap that occurred at this year’s gala.

In fact, some Internet users jokingly say that the tweeter predicted Will Smith’s slap in the face to the comedian.

The surprising thing is that he wrote it in 2016, when Chris Rock was making his opening speech at the Oscar Awards gala that year. On that occasion, the comedian also made fun of both Smith and Jada Pinkett, specifically, for his intention to boycott the ceremony, since they thought the Academy hadn’t considered black talent in that year’s nominations.

To explain what prompted him to tweet that back in 2016, @_ja_s_on_ recently shared the video of Chris Rock speaking to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett six years ago.

