Was Will Smith’s slap in the face impromptu or part of a script?

Will Smith He went up on stage and emboldenedly approaches Chris Rock: at a steady pace like someone walking around their house. And everyone wondered, “What is he going to do?”

Most of us who were in the Dolby TheaterEL UNIVERSAL was one of the select guests to be in the ceremony, we remained silent, waiting for what we believed to be a new joke that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had arranged with both comedians to liven up the ceremony. this year.

Then Smith hit Rock, like in a theater of the absurd montage and the place was divided into two camps.

Read also: Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars

There were those who expressed their surprise at what they had just seen (“ohhh”) and the others, who laughed as if it had been a good joke (“hahaha”). Then it didn’t matter which side they belonged to, everyone looked at the one next to him to ask: Is this a bad joke or something that is getting out of control?

On the televisions, in the foreground, from their homes, millions of viewers already had an idea of ​​what was happening, they doubted like everyone else, but at Dolby it was even more difficult to think that this was a real affront, the attendees had more two and a half hours watching a finely planned show, perfectly choreographed, with a script carried out to perfection in which they are part of the montage.

The Academy of the Oscar does not improvise anything, and that was known for days before. The filters for the arrival at the Oscar ceremony had been very strict for the guests, they included at least two covid PCR tests, the vaccination certificate (and reinforcement), and uploading all that on a platform. Even one of the tests had to be taken a day before, so many opted for an FDA-approved molecular test that has similar precision to PCR, but whose results are given in half an hour.

Read also: Racism, infidelity and murder, Will Smith’s list of controversies

To such control, was added the closure of the streets surrounding the Dolby that had to be circumvented, with different police filters, followed by some other of the hundreds of staff members who confirmed that the electronic ticket had been released once they passed all health and identity tests.

That’s why when Smith hit Rock, the audience felt that almost everything was a staging. The ceremony had lasted more than two hours, one of them off the air, and they had seen how the presenters read their teleprompter located in various places in front of the stage and the cameramen knew perfectly each choreography for transmission.

The guests had been given instructions upon arrival about how long it would take to start the show. Some kind of omnipotent floor manager used to give the instructions: “We go live in 1 minute… 30 seconds”. He is also the one who asked us for applause when the transmission was renewed or for others to sit down so as not to hinder the montage.

It was already common for everyone to see this almost perfect choreography: while a presenter announced a nomination, several cameramen took the place of the candidates and a special group directly approached the winner. At the same time, another number was being prepared, with another actor supported by the staff that carried lamps and placed him in his position, waiting for the next block.

Nothing seemed off the cuff, not on such an important broadcast. That’s why people doubted: “That slap was a joke or not?”

Two years ago, when the Academy invited EL UNIVERSAL to its last pre-pandemic show, we were also at rehearsals the day before, when actors like Gal Gadot and Mark Ruffalo arrived there. Everyone did a training by schedule about what they would say the next day, the winner was not known, but a group of young staff used to joke when receiving all the awards.

The whole atmosphere was relaxed, Gadot and company read their dialogues, made jokes and the female voice that is usually heard between each nomination, which is recorded, described the categories. It was rehearsing and rehearsing so that everything went well. “There’s always room for improvisation,” she told us.

That planning is obvious already at Dolby, so there were still plenty of people laughing when Smith returned to his seat and heard Rock say, “That was the best night in the history of television.”

Then Will replied, without a microphone: “Keep my wife’s name out of your **** mouth!”

And everyone, now yes, was silent. “It is real?”.

The atmosphere clouded the rest of the ceremony, in the minds of some there was no next presentation, for Best Documentary. Most waited for the break so they could go out to the lobby or turn on their cell phones. “It’s on Twitter, it was real,” said one of the upcoming guests.

Many received messages from their relatives to find out if they were facing a montage, but the doubts in Dolby were greater. The clarification of the Academy had to come in a tweet, in which he said he was against all kinds of violence, for the issue to be taken as something truly serious.

The ceremony was never the same again, the jokes of the presenters Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were reluctantly taken, including the one that Amy made Kirsten Dunst, that yes as part of a script, in which both They seemed to agree, especially because of the choreography of all involved, which included a dialogue from Jesse Plemons, Dunst’s partner: “Do you know that was my wife, Amy?”

At the Governors Ball party, which Smith did not attend, little was said about the subject, while the organization remained untouched, finally some recognized that that night they had witnessed something sui generis right there in front of their eyes… and they did not see it .

mafa