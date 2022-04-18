Was ‘Zombieland’ Filmed at Bill Murray’s Real Home?

Bill Murray is a fan favorite for many as he is best known for being a part of movies like caddyshack (1980), Ghostbusters Y Ghostbusters II (1984 and 1989), and groundhog day (1993). In more recent times, he was Baloo in the live-action movie. the jungle book (2016) and as Boss in the isle of dogs (2018).

However, of all the movies Murray has been involved in, the one that most interests people is his cameo in zombie land. Although Murray was only in the film for a short time, there have been rumors and suspicions that Murray’s own house was in the film.

The fans want to know, “Was it zombie land filmed at the actual Murray home? We have the long debated answer!

Bill Murray in ‘Zombieland’

zombie land is a horror comedy that was released in 2009. The setting is post-apocalyptic and after a strain of mad cow disease mutated and affected people, eventually turning them into zombies. Survivors focus on survival, knowing that at any moment they, or those close to them, could die.

Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) is a lonely college student who decides to leave the safety of his Texas dorm and head to Ohio to see if his family is alive. Along the way, he meets Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and the two become a couple.

Next, they meet Wichita (Emma Stone) and her sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). They are swindlers who take the guns from the boys and their vehicle. To counter it, the boys find another vehicle and chase after the girls, which ends in a truce between the four people. They set off for California after Columbus learns that his family is probably dead, where they eventually end up in Pacific Playland, attacking many zombies and finding themselves in the process.

Is the zombie apocalypse close to home for Murray?

After the group arrives in California, and before facing a mob of zombies, they arrive in Hollywood. It is here that Murray makes his cameo appearance. Murray plays a fictionalized version of himself and a survivor of the zombie apocalypse. He stays in his Beverly Hills mansion and acts like a zombie to trick real zombies into thinking he is one of them.

It is Tallahassee who suggests visiting the Murray mansion, which leads to Murray, while watching Ghostbustersbeing assassinated by Columbus.

For years, people have wondered if Murray’s house was zombie land. Although Murray owns many houses, he never owned the Beverly Hills mansion shown in zombie land.

In fact, the mansion itself isn’t even in Beverly Hills, but in Atlanta, Georgia, where it’s part of the Buckhead neighborhood, according to CBR. However, this does not diminish its value. It’s a huge house with reportedly “nine bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, seven full kitchens, two gyms, a wellness center, a cigar room, and a ballroom.”

Where does Murray really live?

Murray is a very private person, but it is rumored and shown on CelebAnswers that he has homes in New York, Massachusetts, California, and South Carolina.

It is also noted that he spends much of his free time in Charleston, where he enjoys visiting Harold’s Cabin, a small cafe, which he co-owns with John Schumacher. According to Explore Charleston, Murray has also been seen supporting the Charleston RiverDogs, dining with friends at Husk Restaurant, relaxing during happy hour at Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, drinking mint juleps at The Gin Joint, and living on Sullivan’s Island, which is just minutes outside of Charleston.

