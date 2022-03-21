Wash your hands: personal hygiene of children

How many times has the importance of scrupulously washing your hands been reiterated? This is because hand hygiene helps considerably to fight the spread of many bacteria and viruses that are becoming more and more resistant … Even in children!

It is especially in children that hand hygiene is important: they are the most defenseless and their great curiosity leads them to have contact with objects which are often not exactly clean.

The hands are the fastest and easiest vehicle for the contagion of some disease and that is why once again the National Congress of the SIPPS addressed the issue of hand hygiene.

Wash your hands: maximum attention to those of children

Even if spring has just come, the flu, the allergies ei seasonal ailments I’m always around the corner. While the Covid continues to threaten us, in fact, even the most small viruses they risk hitting the weakest subjects, such as our children.

To prevent this from happening, then, it is important to adopt small but essential precautions, how to make them wash their little hands often.

There SIPPS some time ago started a awareness campaign with the aim of making parents and children understand the importance of proper hygiene. This project, named “Health from hand to hand”, had involved 800 classes for now, for a total of about 15,000 students and 1,000 teachers of the primary schools in Campania and Lombardy.

It certainly didn’t help solve the problem entirely of infections but, just as it is happening with the Coronavirus, raise awareness the population on this issue has helped to make certain hygienic habitswhich will prevent the passages from hand to hand of these annoying virus And bacteria.

Also remember that a good habit for one proper hand hygiene is to wash with a detergent not too aggressive, especially for children, and rub your soapy hands for at least 30 seconds and then rinse thoroughly. Always carry a sanitizing gel, moreover, it is equally important!