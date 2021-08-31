washing in the family is optional

If they were looking for a way to keep fans away, they found it. Well, maybe they could think of something less drastic, though. Because Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher they revealed a family secret that it would have been best to keep hidden. In fact, washing with the family is optional. Only when it is strictly necessary: ​​it applies to the two children as well as to the parents.

The bath ritual in the Kunis-Kutcher house

Friend podcast hosts and colleague Dax Shepard, Armchair Expert, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis talked about the bathing ritual in their family. And between the serious (very) and the humorous (little), they revealed an incredible truth. And that is that the daily washing is valid only for the strictly indispensable parts.

Because Mila Kunis doesn’t wash

Now, taking a shower every day using cleansers can cause skin problems. In addition to wasting a lot of water. But personal hygiene is a cornerstone of civil coexistence. “Who taught you not to wash?” Kunis was asked. “I didn’t have hot water as a child, so I never showered very often. I now wash my face a couple of times a day, ”the actress replied. Which was born in 1983 in Kiev, now Ukraine, but then the Soviet Union. And she emigrated to the United States with her family at the age of 8.

The baby bath of the children of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The habit has also been passed down to his two sons, Wyatt, 6 years, e Dimitri, 4. “When the babies were born, I didn’t wash them every day. I’ve never been the kind of parent who bathes babies all the time, ”continued Ashton Kutcher’s wife. Who added that a well-tested system is now in place at home. “If you can see the dirt on them, then it’s time to wash them. Otherwise, it makes no sense. ‘ It is not the first time that the couple reveals particular family habits: read here!

How Ashton Kutcher Washes

The actor of That ’70s Show and of Two men and a half she also explained what her personal washing routine is. In the morning he washes his armpits and private parts. Every day, but never else ». Not only. Usually “I throw some water on my face after training to get rid of all the salts.”

If you ever meet them on the street now you know: it’s not you, it’s them

