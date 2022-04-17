Washing machine: tricks to save water when washing clothes – Tutorials Technology – Technology

The planet has already sent us more than one warning about climate change. The United Nations (UN) report on the state of the world’s ecosystems in 2019 stated that life could end by 2050, approximately.

This is why there are more and more movements that invite people to take care of planet earth. Recycle, turn off the lights, eat less meat and one of the most important: save water. So here we bring you seven tricks so you can save water while doing one of the activities that consumes it the most: washing clothes.

(Also read: The moments when young people are most vulnerable to social networks).

What should you keep in mind?

Prefer to fill washer loads.

– Choose consciously from the beginning. Front-loading washing machines may be your best option, since according to the United States Department of Energy, they save around 8 thousand liters of water per year.

This is because they use only a fraction of the water that a top-load model washer would use. However, if you can’t afford a front-loader, look for a high-efficiency one.

– Don’t put the load halfway. Washing a full load is the most efficient way to make good use of water, although choosing a good cycle so that it is usable also has an influence.

If you can, avoid extra washes and instead choose a correct amount of detergent so that in a single process your clothes are clean.

A recommendation to save energy and water is to use the washing machine with a full load, and not several times with few clothes.

– Reuse your clothes. Most clothes don’t get dirty after a day of wearing them, so avoid unnecessary washing.

– Check that there are no water leaks in your house. Not only to help your pocket, but because this causes a huge waste of water.

Remember that washing machines need maintenanceso you must check that the connections to the hoses and the water points are correctly tightened.

Please note that finding puddles around the washer is not normal and is an indication that it needs to be serviced. Also, washing machine hoses should be replaced every 5 years as part of home maintenance.

– Not everything has to go through the washing machine. There are delicate garments that are much cleaner and suffer less damage if they are washed by hand. Also, this involves much less water.

-Remember not to use more detergent. Less suds means less need for water to rinse. You can even use the same mixture of detergent and water for multiple clothes.

(You may be interested in: What to do if your cell phone is stolen or lost?).

– Collect water by other means. There are places where you can collect water for your laundry from a tank that collects water when it rains.

Even if you are one of the people who waits for the water to get hot to go into the shower, put something in the shower that allows you to collect it and use it, either in your washing machine or in other processes such as watering the plants or flushing your bathroom.

– Choose concentrated detergents. In this way, manufacturers use less water to add to these products and do not buy plastic bottles to distribute them.

Trends WEATHER

More news

Take note: these are the devices that consume the most energy even when turned off

Tips to take care of your cell phone battery and make it last longer

What Google and Facebook know: ‘tell me what you’re looking for and I’ll tell you who you are’

The harsh criticism that Epa Colombia made a friend about the ‘influencer’

Cats: what is wet food and how much is recommended?