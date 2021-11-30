Washington and director Fuque form an irresistible couple – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE EQUALIZER-THE AVENGER

Rai 4 at 21.20. With Denzel Washington, Chloe Grace Moretz and Marton Csokas. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. USA production 2014. Duration: 2 hours 12 minutes

THE PLOT

The inspiration came from a very successful TV show in the 90s. The equalizer was a former secret agent who proposed himself as a straightener by placing an ad in the newspaper. He doesn’t place any ads here. Yes, he has retired to private life and seems like one of the many lonely souls who spend days all the same in the big cities. He is called to action (and hard, very bloody action) when he decides to go to the rescue of a girl of Russian origin forced into prostitution by a mafia clan. The girl risks her skin and Mc Call, the Equaiizer, breaks into the scene showing the green mice to the mafia. But in this way he unleashes a war to win which Mc Call is forced to ask for help from his old comrades from the Services.

WHY SEE IT

Because Washington and director Fuque form an irresistible couple. Here we are a step below “Training day (which earned Denzel an Oscar). Because” Equalizer “has no claims to a social pamphlet, but is just pure action entertainment. But within this limits it is almost perfect (as much as it is true that immediately had a sequel).