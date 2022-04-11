WASHINGTON – Canó and Marte contribute and the Mets win Nationals

The frustration set in when another ball was hit against a Mets player Friday night at Nationals Park – the fourth in two days. This time it was against Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor, who took a fastball from Steve Cishek directly into the jaw guard of his helmet.

Lindor fell straight to the ground and stayed there as both teams’ benches emptied. Eventually, the Puerto Rican got up and remained calm. Once the players returned to their places, Lindor received more attention from the trainers. After leaving the match, the shortstop underwent X-rays on his jaw, which were negative. Plus, he passed concussion protocol.

Cishek was ejected from the game.

The hit and altercation marred Max Scherzer’s return to Nationals Park, but the New York Mets’ new ace managed to lead them to a 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The game started 14 minutes late because the lights in the stadium were not working. In the upper part of the ninth chapter, the actions were interrupted for 38 minutes by rain.

And through it all, Scherzer (1-0) gave up three runs and as many hits. The three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher pitched six innings in his Mets debut.

The public stood up to welcome the right-hander during the warm-up. Scherzer walked, struck out six and gave up a two-run homer from his former teammate Josh Bell to tie the score 3-3 in the fourth.

Scherzer, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal with New York, knew immediately the ball was going to go.

In the second inning, a pitch from Scherzer hit Bell.

Three times during Thursday’s opening game, Mets hitters had been hit by balls — James McCann had two and Pete Alonso left with a bleeding lip in the ninth inning.

“I think they understood our frustration,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “If the pitcher throws there, these things can happen. Max had no problem controlling the ball tonight.”

So in the fifth inning on Friday, when reliever Steve Cishek hit Lindor in the jaw with his second pitch, manager Buck Showalter came out of the dugout, cursing.

The players and coaches of the two teams faced each other between home plate and third base.

He hopes to launch this Saturday.

“I don’t know how he didn’t take more damage,” Showalter said.

Cishek had just relieved starter Josiah Gray (0-1), who came to Washington in the trade that sent Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.

For the Mets, the Dominicans Starling Marte 5-2 with three RBIs, Robinson Canó 4-1 with two RBIs. Puerto Ricans Lindor 1-0 with a run scored, Tomás Nido 4-1. Venezuelans Luis Guillorme 2-0, Eduardo Escobar 3-1 with a run scored.

For the Nationals, the Venezuelans César Hernández 4-1, Keibert Ruiz 4-2, Alcides Escobar 3-0. The Dominicans Juan Soto 3-0, Nelson Cruz 4-1 with a run scored, Maikel Franco 3-0. Cuban Yadiel Hernández 3-0 with an RBI

It was a similar incident to the night before, when Mason Thompson’s 95 mph fastball hit Pete Alonso’s left shoulder and then hit the same part of Lindor’s guard. Alonso had to leave the game, but he did not present any problem. He returned to the lineup on Friday.

James McCann was also hit twice on Opening Day.

Before Friday’s game, Mets manager Buck Showalter said he didn’t expect any kind of revenge from his players.