Washington Post lunge on inoculations: “Natural immunity is more powerful. Politicians seem afraid to say so.”

“The erroneous assumption that natural immunity is ineffective has resulted in the loss of thousands of American lives, avoidable complications of the vaccine and damaged the credibility of public health officials.” This is just one of the very serious sentences reported by an article in the Washington Post entitled: “Natural immunity to Covid is more powerful. Politicians seem to be afraid to say so ”.

An article listing the scientific data showing that natural immunity is stronger than immunity acquired with vaccination I learn a serious debate on the potential and useless risks to which those recovered from Covid forced to resort to vaccination are subjected. The article reads: “More than 15 studies have demonstrated the power of immunity previously acquired with the virus. A study conducted on 700 thousand people from Israel found that those who had had previous infections were 27 times less likely to get a second symptomatic Covid infection than those who had been vaccinated ”.

A study of the Cleveland Clinic of June 2021 on healthcare workers, often exposed to the virus, in which none of those who previously tested positive for Coronavirus were reinfected or in any case never seriously. The study authors concluded that individuals who have had the infection are unlikely SARS-CoV-2 benefit from vaccination against Covid-19.

We further read: “Emerging science suggests that thenatural immunity it is better than the immunity produced by the vaccine “. Think how unscientific is the rule that attributes a super green pass with a longer duration to the vaccinated than to those recovered from the virus. Then comes the new lunge of the Washington Post: “Downplaying the power of natural immunity has had deadly consequences. In January, February and March, we wasted low doses of the vaccine on millions of people who had Covid. If we had asked the Americans already protected by natural immunity to act as a pate in vaccines, thousands of lives could have been saved ”.

