Washington raises the game: “More weapons and planes in Kiev”. And Biden will fly to Europe

US Congressional pressure is mounting on Joe Biden to supply Ukraine with new weapons and fighter jets as the White House discusses the possibility of the president’s trip to Europe in the coming weeks. A visit that would follow those of Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to informed sources, a potential stop in Poland and probably also in Brussels is being considered, although for now nothing has been finalized or announced. From Capitol Hill, meanwhile, the bipartisan pressure on Biden increases to do more to help Kiev in the face of the Russian advance. And the US would be thinking of a total trade embargo by Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The CNBC reports, citing Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, according to whom, among the options available, there is also the blocking of Russia’s access to international waterways. Republican Senator Rob Portman urged him to send fighter jets, while another group of 58 lawmakers from both sides of the Potomac asked the US administration to try to facilitate the Polish jet deal, which was rejected by the White House. but also to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, including drones and surface-to-air missiles. In a tweet, the Commander-in-Chief assured that the United States is working “in close collaboration with allies and partners to ensure that the Ukrainian people can defend their nation”, and recalling that Washington has already allocated over 1 in the last year, 2 billion dollars in security assistance for the country attacked by Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will virtually speak at the Capitol on Wednesday, is also putting pressure on Biden. “We can’t wait to listen to Zelensky and convey our support to the Ukrainian people who are courageously defending democracy,” said the leaders of the two branches of Capitol Hill Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Nearly 300 congressmen and senators attended a Zoom call with Zelensky earlier this month, and Congress has since moved to deliver a record $ 13.6 billion in aid to Kiev. The Ukrainian leader in the last phone call with Biden last Friday pressed for new sanctions especially against the Russian elite, also mentioning the closure of Russia’s access to international waterways. This in addition to pressing on the US and allies to implement a no fly zone on his country, but in the American administration many are against it for fear that the move could lead to a wider war. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also warned to be “cautious”: the no fly zone is an issue that has been “analyzed by several countries, which they argue involves the risk of escalation that could create a global conflict”, he said. explained, however stating that he understood the appeal of the Ukrainian authorities. Additionally, Guterres warned that “the once unthinkable prospect of a nuclear conflict is now back in the realm of possibility,” and announced a new $ 40 million aid package to reach the most vulnerable. In the meantime, the fourth package of EU sanctions against Russia is on its way. «Putin’s war is becoming more brutal every day, I have just informed Zelensky of the fourth package of sanctions», said the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, stressing that the Union «is with the Ukrainian people. We support them with a macro-financial assistance package of 1.2 billion euros and 500 million euros in humanitarian aid ”. The procedure for the adoption of the new round of measures against Moscow should be completed in the next few hours and Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea, should also end up in the black list of people close to Putin.