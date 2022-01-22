Washington suspends 44 US-China flights of Chinese carriers – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 22 JAN – Washington has suspended 44 Chinese airline passenger flights from the United States to China due to anti-Covid health restrictions imposed by Beijing on American airlines.



China strictly controls the entrances to its territory and has already canceled flights of the US companies Delta and United due to the presence on board of passengers who were positive for coronavirus on arrival, but who had tested negative before take-off.



The US Department of Transportation stressed in its decision that this practice is contrary to the public interest, harms Delta, American and United’s operations, and requires corrective action. “American airlines that follow all Chinese rules relating to pre-take-off and in-flight protocols should not be penalized if passengers test positive for Covid-19 after arrival,” the Department added.



The 44 affected flights are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines and were scheduled to run between January 30 and March 29. (HANDLE).

