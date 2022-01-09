“Wasn’t it a penalty on De Ligt? Referees against the team and Mourinho “

ROME – Immediately after afternoon referees in Roma-Juventus. After the Giallorossi advantage achieved by Tammy Abraham, in the quarter of an hour of play the episode in the penalty area with Roma screaming loudly for the penalty. Shot in the penalty area by Lorenzo Pellegrini, the ball ends first on De Ligt’s foot, then ends up on the wide arm of the Juventus defender who blocks the dangerous trajectory, with the ball that would have ended up towards the goal. Massa immediately surrounded by the Giallorossi players who demanded the penalty kick, but the referee did not grant the foul because the ball first hit the defender’s foot.