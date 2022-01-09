“Wasn’t it a penalty on De Ligt? Referees against the team and Mourinho “
ROME – Immediately after afternoon referees in Roma-Juventus. After the Giallorossi advantage achieved by Tammy Abraham, in the quarter of an hour of play the episode in the penalty area with Roma screaming loudly for the penalty. Shot in the penalty area by Lorenzo Pellegrini, the ball ends first on De Ligt’s foot, then ends up on the wide arm of the Juventus defender who blocks the dangerous trajectory, with the ball that would have ended up towards the goal. Massa immediately surrounded by the Giallorossi players who demanded the penalty kick, but the referee did not grant the foul because the ball first hit the defender’s foot.
On social media, protests from Roma fans immediately: “Here, after Milan, Juventus is also the favorite. Yet another arbitration wrong, yet another penalty not whistled against Rome. Enough, the club must take a strong stand on this incredible episode against the team“. It’s still: “Let’s go home, in this championship there is one mistake after another against Roma. We have to do jurisprudence on every episode, so it is a falsat leagueor”. So many protests, hundreds of tweets from Romanists who complain about the episode.