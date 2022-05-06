Wasn’t it GGG? Canelo’s toughest rival according to Eddy Reynoso

Midtime Editorial

Neither Floyd Mayweather Jr. nor Gennady Golovkin. When you think about the most difficult rival in Saúl Álvarez’s career one could think of those two names, but the Mexican’s coach, Eddy Reynoso, revealed that the Canelo’s toughest fight It was before reaching the elite, in the distant 2009 in Tepic, Nayarit.

A couple of days after Álvarez Barragán entered the ring looking for a new World Championship against the Russian D’Mitry Bivol, his manager and cornerstone of success revealed that the Mexican Michel Rosales was the toughest rival for Canelo.

“Golovkin has been the toughest, then I would put Erislandy Lara because he was very slippery. Let’s go with Miguel Cotto and maybe in his time the Perro Angulo, but if you ask me, the most difficult I think has been against (Michel) Rosales at the beginning of his career it was the most complicated of all, it was for a national championship and Saul was losing the fightbut he took out a blow with which he knocked out,” he told ESPN.

In this 2022, Saúl celebrates 10 years since his first fight in Las Vegas And as a retrospective, Eddy Reynoso remembered what his pupil told him the day they saw a corridor full of images of figures like Oscar de la Hoya and Mayweather Jr.

“One comes with the dream of being on the big billboards in Las Vegas. Back then, Saúl told me that he wanted to be in the photos of the great boxers and now coming and seeing his photo fills us with pride”.

He will collect a multimillion dollar purse fighting in a division in which he was already World Champion, but Canelo Álvarez “is giving advantages” by accepting the fight against Bivol this Saturday, according to Reynosowho at a press conference pointed out that Saúl is a type of “challenge” like the one that is coming.

“It is a very difficult fight against a champion who has already defeated world champions. We are giving advantages, but history is written by those who take challenges like going up to 175 pounds, hoping things will work out for us,” Reynoso said Thursday, two days after the brawl at the MGM Grand.

Álvarez Barragán has previous experience at 175 poundsremembering that in November 2019 beat fellow Russian Sergey Kovalev to proclaim himself as Semi-Complete Champion of the World Boxing Organizationand this time before Bivol he will seek the same belt but from the World Association.

