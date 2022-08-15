Waste avocado a source to produce oil

Santo Domingo, DR.

The waste avocado It is the primary source for the production of the oil carried out by the company founded in 2019 by the young Ocoeño Oniel Nuñez Guzmán, a business administration professional who defines himself as passionate about agribusiness and agricultural innovation.

The avocado oil produced in the Dominican Republic is an agro-industrial innovation that has been produced since 2020 and in its entirety is dedicated to exporting to the United States and Spain, as Oniel, who comes from a family dedicated to agriculture, led by his father, the engineer Onelcido Núñez, who in 2008 created the family business Onfruits, recounts enthusiastically. Dominican.

After a few years working and learning with him, Oniel decided to create his own company dedicated to the production of avocado oil and that is called Onavocados Dominicanos.

Between 2020 and 2021, the company of this young innovator managed one million five hundred thousand kilos of discarded or rejected avocado to make oil and according to his words, his success has been the association of producers from whom they buy all the avocados that they already they are not suitable for export or for local consumption.

He explains that they have managed to establish a commercial relationship with these producers that is characterized by timely payment and efficient management in the collection of fruit for processing.



“Onavocado saw in the producer the need to be able to monetize or turn into money that rejected fruit that loses value,” Oniel said in an interview with Listín Diario.

To make a liter of oil, 13 to 15 kilos of avocado are needed, explains Oniel and details that it has many beneficial properties for health and expresses that it is said that “it is better than olive oil.”

It refers that the country has all the conditions to, in addition to being an avocado producer, also industrialize oil extracted from it. “It is a potential that the Dominican countryside has and that is why Avocado has focused on capturing that part of the national market,” says Oniel when he talks about the objective of his company.

He maintains that one of the main obstacles to industrializing agricultural products such as avocados is “that the producer understands that there is money in that fruit that remains in the field, change that psychology and make him understand that there is money in this, that we can make the whole fruit be profitable”.

He highlighted as one of the main achievements of his company the expansion achieved in the southern region “we managed to collect 150,000 kilograms of avocado monthly”.

With what type of avocado oil is obtained?

Although he states that oil is extracted from most of the avocados produced in the country, Oniel explains that varieties called Semil-34, Carla and Criollo are currently used.

Acceptance

The Dominican avocado is very well positioned in international markets, says Oniel, pointing out that the oil that is being produced has the same fate. “Talking about a Dominican avocado oil and that 30% of it is produced organically makes it well accepted.”

challenges

Like any nascent industry, the production of avocado oil now has to face higher financing costs and rises in the price of fertilizers, Oniel points out as he points out some of the threats he faces as an agribusiness entrepreneur. he adds, also the challenge of atmospheric phenomena.

containers

Oniel Nuñez Guzmán indicates that the avocado oil produced in the country is exported to Spain and the United States and that each year about 18 containers are exported and each one costs US$100,000, so in total it is estimated that US$1,800,000 are exported annually from this agroindustrial product.

Price

RD$15.00 is the average price at which a kilo of avocado is purchased from producers to make the oil, which is subject to the degree of ripeness shown by the fruit.