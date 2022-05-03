Waste of gold and glamor at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian capped off the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic gowns, a gold wrap dress that Monroe wore when she sultryly sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.

Kardashian had to lose just over 16 pounds to get into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Museum in Orlando, Florida, for $4.81 million.

“It was quite a challenge,” Kardashian said. “I was determined to get into it.”

The dress originally cost $12,000. It was so tight that Monroe had to have it sewn up when she was wearing it on May 19, 1962, to sing at a fundraiser at Madison Square Garden. Monroe passed away three months later. It has been known as the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress ever since.

Blake Lively smiled for the cameras in her big Versace ball gown, accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds dressed in brown velvet, Billie Eilish upcycled a green lace-sleeved Gucci gown and Cynthia Erivo wore a white lace Louis Vuitton gown with a matching headpiece for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, which returned to its traditional date of the first Monday in May after two years of disorder due to the pandemic.

Four. Five Photos The dress code tonight is gold glam and white tie, in the style of the Gilded Age.

The theme of the gala was gold glamor to celebrate American design, however many gentlemen wore classic black tuxedos and many of the ladies wore black and white dresses. Others paid literal homage to New York and many more did dare to shimmer in metallic gold and silver hues.

“Black and white are THE colors of the night,” said Holly Katz, stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes podcast.

Lively, one of the gala’s co-hosts, wore a pink and bronze gown that transformed into a shimmering sky blue cape after a large bow on her skirt was tugged. Lively’s dress was inspired by the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue roof of New York’s Grand Central Station.

“Instead of looking to fashion to influence dress, I looked to New York architecture,” Lively said.

Cardi B., accompanied by Donatella Versace was a stunning goddess in gold with a mesh dress and chains, for a very fashionable birthday for the designer.

“I wanted to project a woman and Donatella gives a woman,” said Cardi, who recently gave birth to a son. The inspiration for her dress was the feminine beauty of the Gibson Girls (drawn by Charles Dana Gibson) but brought to modernity.

Gigi Hadid looked more like a redefined Catwoman than a golden girl. She wore a set of super skinny burgundy latex pants with a see-through corset and oversized heavy coat that looked like a Versace sports jacket.

Lizzo, for her part, was met with applause as she played her golden flute for fans watching in attendance.

Camila Cabello wore a sheer white two-piece dress with a midriff-baring top designed by Prabal Gurung. Theater producer Jordan Roth donned a colorful cape resembling a black shell with circular protrusions and equally embellished matching pants. Roth removed the cape that could also be worn as a skirt.

Janelle Monáe taught style a class in a shimmering, fitted black dress and a black-and-white-striped crystal headpiece that resembled 1920s flapper hats.

“I am proud to be an American. I am proud to wear Ralph Lauren. This is the golden glamor of the future,” Monáe told The Associated Press.

New York Mayor Eric Adams wore a patterned tailcoat with a legend in protest against gun violence on his back. Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton wore a burgundy gown designed by Joseph Altuzarra with prominent women’s names embroidered on the hem and neckline. Among the names were Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright.

It had been a long time since Clinton had been to the gala.

“I told Anna that I will come every 20 years,” he said.

The cast of Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis” arrived in sparkly suits, capes and Prada dresses. The film’s star, Austin Butler, wore a black suit and a scarf around his neck with a jeweled brooch. Luhrmann said that his film is, at heart, about the United States.

Maude Apatow arrived in an off-the-shoulder dress accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including a chunky diamond choker.

Vogue streaming co-host Vanessa Hudgens walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Victorian-inspired black lace gown with a long train. She was joined by La La Anthony, another Vogue hostess in a dark red off-the-shoulder dress by LaQuan Smith.

“I’m practically naked,” Hudgens joked.

“Those stairs are intimidating,” Anthony said.

The return of the Met Gala was soon felt and it is not just an impression.

It’s been just under eight months since the previous gala, an annual fundraiser for the Met Institute of Dress. Before the pandemic, some 600 stars from fashion, sports, music, film, television, technology and more were invited. This year and last, about 400 were invited. The 2020 gala was canceled due to the pandemic.

More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The main event is the main source of income for the institute.

This year the gala coincides with the opening of the second and last part of the institute’s exhibition focused on American fashion. The dress code for the evening was gold glam and a white bow tie, in the style of the Gilded Age, that effervescent period between the American Civil War and the turn of the 20th century known for its robber barons, drama and greatness.

The catwalk on the Grand Staircase of the museum, adorned with red roses, returned this year to the gala to its traditional date of the first Monday in May, with an official streaming on the Vogue page.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who has organized the gala since 1995, wore a dress with a Chanel feathered cape and jeweled tiara that has been owned by her family since 1910. She remains one of the honorary co-directors of the gala alongside designer Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri. The other official co-directors of the 2022 gala are Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

While many on Wintour’s carefully assembled guest list follow the dress code, others go their own way. The interpretation is very broad. For example, Rihanna in a popess headdress, or Billy Porter dressed as the sun king and being carried on a divan by shirtless men, or Lady Gaga shedding layers and layers of clothing as the fashion world stopped to watch.

Eilish wore a custom Gucci corset in ivory satin with green lace and a skirt with wide pleats. Erivo’s gown had a large tail, the actress shaking hands with colleague Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore a bespoke Christopher John Rogers gown, a huge black and white striped Cinderella-esque model with an equally large headpiece. in fuchsia and black.

Alicia Keys’ dress, signed by Ralph Lauren, was also inspired by her native New York, with a cape that evoked the city’s skyscrapers drawn with small crystals placed by hand. Her husband, Swizz Beatz, another New Yorker, was wearing a New York sports jacket.

Keys said her dress was meant to represent “a city of gods tonight.”

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, arrived with his mother, Maye Musk, who was a model and was decked out in Chopard pearls and other jewelry. Elon was wearing a tailcoat with tails.

Tessa Thompson wore a pastel pink tulle dress by Carolina Herrera and was accompanied by designer Wes Gordon. She said that her dress was made from 200 meters of tulle. Gordon said that Thompson told him that pink was her favorite color and from that she made the creation.

Ariana DeBose shimmered in a gold Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott.

“This guy turned me into someone with Oscar fashion,” he said.

The gala included a marriage proposal. Former state assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa got down on one knee to ask for the hand of a stunned Laurie Cumbo, the city’s cultural affairs commissioner.

Kardashian did not arrive alone. The entire family turned out, including Kylie Jenner in a white dress with matching hat, Kourtney Kardashian in a Thom Browne dress with her fiancé Travis Barker also in a Thom Brown suit. Kendall Jenner was in black, Khloe Kardashian in gold and matriarch Kris Jenner in canary yellow.

For Gwen Stefani, gold glam apparently meant neon green, with long opera gloves and a short corset to go with her long, flower-embellished skirt.

Without her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber walked in an elegant Saint Laurent dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello with a white feathered jacket.

Katy Perry, who has surprised at the gala dressed as a hamburger and other extravagant models, wore a demure Oscar de la Renta dress on this occasion.