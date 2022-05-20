Watch a free episode of the third season of Love, Death + Robots

Although the third season of Love, Death + Robots will have its premiere only this Friday, May 20this Thursday we woke up with a surprise.

The new of Love, Death + Robots

And it is that Netflix released one of the chapters of the new installment totally free via Youtube. Is about Three Robots: Exit Strategiesthe sequel to Tres Robots, the second episode of the first season that stood out for being a great success among the audience.

BEHOLD! We just released the first episode of Love, Death + Robots early https://t.co/uiYKflcW2T Vol 3 releases in full May 20 ❤️💀🤖 pic.twitter.com/BB2RTmX2Tl —Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2022

What is it about Love, Death + Robots ?

The Three Robots episodes are based on a story by the science fiction writer, John Scalzi. The story follows the funny android triowho make a vertiginous tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before humanity finally went extinct.

Love, Death + Robots was created by the director and screenwriter Tim Miller (Deadpool) and shows episodes of between five and 15 minutes created by different animation teams from different parts of the world.

In addition to not being related to each other, the chapters explore a wide variety of genres such as science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. Also, animation styles vary by team between traditional 2D and photoreal 3D.

However, don’t be fooled by the fact that it is animated, since the seasons of this audiovisual work have been Rated for ages 18+. This due to its sexual content and explicit violence.

On the other hand, according to dead line the new episodes of Volume 3 will depict stories ranging from discover an ancient evil to a comical apocalypse. To date, the series has won 11 Emmy Awards, including Best Animated Short and Achievement in Animation, among others.

Finally, after the creation of this series, the participation of David Fincher (House of Cards, Mindhunter) and the work of the actors Tropher Grace, Samira Wiley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, among others.

Watch the full episode of the third season of Love, Death + Robots: