Watch: A Ukrainian army violinist cheers up a soldier by playing Billie Eilish’s song “Lovely.”

The internet was impressed with Mr. Bondarenko’s efforts.

In the midst of the war, Moysey Bondarenko, a professional musician serving in the Ukrainian armed forces, took on the responsibility of keeping up the morale of his comrades by playing beautiful melodies. A Reddit user by the name of Migoodenuf posted a short clip on his account, showing a beautiful version of Lovely by American singer Billie Eilish on violin by a soldier.

In the video, a large group of soldiers can be seen sitting on the ground, listening to music played by violinist Bondarenko. The heart-pounding video has the internet smiling and appreciating Mr Bondarenko’s effort to distract his comrades from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The video was posted on September 16 and has received 99,000 upvotes and 68 comments so far.

Watch the video here:

The internet was impressed with Mr. Bondarenko’s efforts. One user wrote, “Surreal and beautiful – Like the heart and soul of all Defenders,” another user wrote, “This scene will be in the movie they make about this war. Wonderful. » « Beautiful and amazing music. The violin can be both haunting and uplifting in the hands of a master like Moisei,” reads a third comment.

In an old interview, Mr. Bondarenko spoke about his love for music and how he ended up in the army: “Most of my neighbors in the village were gypsies, they are crazy musical people , they spend all the time with guitars, singing songs. »

“At the age of 17 I finished school, left for Kyiv and entered Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts. Before the war, I lived in kyiv and was in an orchestra. We were supposed to give a concert in Mykolaiv when the war broke out.

Bondarenko told Zenger News, “I was inspired to join the military by Alexander Yarmak, a Ukrainian musician and family man who volunteered for the war from day one, without hesitation. »