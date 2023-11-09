Watch and stream online via Paramount Plus

The Stepford Wives is a film that revolves around a woman who moves with her family to the idyllic town of Stepford, only to discover that the women in the town have been replaced by submissive, robotic versions of themselves. She becomes determined to uncover the disturbing truth behind this strange transformation and the dark secrets hidden in the community.

Here’s how you can watch and stream The Stepford Wives through streaming services like Paramount Plus.

Is The Stepford Wives available to watch via streaming?

Yes, The Stepford Wives is available to watch via streaming on Paramount Plus.

The Stepford Wives stars Nicole Kidman as Joanna Eberhart, alongside Matthew Broderick, Bette Midler, Christopher Walken and Glenn Close.

Watch The Stepford Wives streaming via Paramount Plus

The Stepford Wives is available to watch on Paramount Plus. It is a streaming service that features content from Paramount Pictures and ViacomCBS, including movies, TV shows, and original series.

You can watch via Paramount Plus by following these steps:

Visit ParamountPlus.com Select ‘Try It Free’ Select your plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (required)

$11.99 per month or $199.99 per year (with SHWTIME). Enter your personal information and create your account

The Paramount Plus Essential plan includes thousands of episodes and movies, the NFL on CBS, the UEFA Champions League, 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, and limited commercials.

The Paramount Plus with Showtime plan includes all of the above, with commercials removed except in limited circumstances, and also includes Showtime originals, movies, and sports along with CBS Live TV and college football. You are also able to download shows to your mobile device.

The Stepford Wives summary is as follows:

“What does it take to be the Stepford Wife, the perfect woman beyond belief? Just ask the Stepford husbands, who created this high-tech, awesome little town.”

Note: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.