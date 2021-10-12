Watch Ariana Grande for the first time as a coach in her new TV experience

Five months after the announcement of the new television experience of Ariana Grande, we can finally see it in action!

The 28-year-old singer is the new coach of The Voice Usa, along with veterans John Legend, Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson.

The initial stages of the talent show have already been filmed and it has now been released a clip that anticipates what will be broadcast, thus showing for the first time Ariana Grande on the characteristic swivel chair of the program.

The video starts with the star introducing himself – “Hi guys, I’m Ariana Grande and guess who’s the new coach of The Voice“- and continues with the audience raving about her and with the other coaches commenting on how much they appreciate her and how hard it will be to have her as captain of a competing team.

See for yourself:

We remind you that Ariana Grande is nominated for the 2021 MTV VMAs held on September 12 in New York: voting is open and you just have to go up vma.mtv.com to elect her and your other favorite artists!

ph: getty images