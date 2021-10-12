News

Watch Ariana Grande for the first time as a coach in her new TV experience

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



1 September 2021




Five months after the announcement of the new television experience of Ariana Grande, we can finally see it in action!

The 28-year-old singer is the new coach of The Voice Usa, along with veterans John Legend, Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson.

The initial stages of the talent show have already been filmed and it has now been released a clip that anticipates what will be broadcast, thus showing for the first time Ariana Grande on the characteristic swivel chair of the program.

The video starts with the star introducing himself – “Hi guys, I’m Ariana Grande and guess who’s the new coach of The Voice“- and continues with the audience raving about her and with the other coaches commenting on how much they appreciate her and how hard it will be to have her as captain of a competing team.

Loading...
Advertisements

See for yourself:

We remind you that Ariana Grande is nominated for the 2021 MTV VMAs held on September 12 in New York: voting is open and you just have to go up vma.mtv.com to elect her and your other favorite artists!

ph: getty images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
652
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
523
News

Cinema, all films out in October
437
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
378
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
334
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
296
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
292
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
277
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
275
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top