Watch: Biopic The Dropout, with Amanda Seyfried about “the world’s youngest millionairess”

We love good drama in series. And lately we don’t believe anyone other than fan of stories based on real events. They are a success for a reason! And to the list, dSince this March by Star +, we must add one more: The Dropout. The miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, that tells the story behind Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. Don’t you know who she is or what she did? Let’s start there.

Elizabeth Holmes was a student at Stanford until he had an idea that could change the health of millions of people. And launched a start up. His company was called Theranos. What did he invent? A machine that performed a medical analysis with just a few drops of blood. And it could detect diseases like cancer or diabetes. Of course, as an entrepreneur, Elizabeth Holmes promised to revolutionize the health system thanks to the rapid detection and diagnosis of diseases.

Her project attracted attention in Sillicom Valley, she sold it to investors and in 2003 she took the record and the title of being the young billionaire entrepreneur in history. She was 30 years old.

However, the company collapsed after an investigation by The Wall Street Journal. It was shown that the devices invented by Holmes were not as effective as she claimed. And to make matters worse, the Theranos company was found to be diluting blood samples to increase volume. This is how the United States Justice initiated a case against her.

After the trial, a podcast was released The Dropout, on the case of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. Comparing her to Steve Jobs, her name refers to the fact that she dropped out of college to become a businesswoman. in that story is based on the script of the miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried. According to some critics, it is projected as one of the best performances of the year.

There are 8 episodes that are seen on the Star + platform and compose a tale of “ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster”. And it has everything: fashion, money, tragedy, deceit and love… based on true events! What more could you want? You have to give it a chance.

