Watch Camila Soruco’s presentation that earned her the pass to the final of “I have talent…”

The Bolivian Camila Soruco shone this Wednesday in the semifinal of “I have talent, a lot of talent” and won the pass for the final of the American program. With a cover of the song “La Llamada” by Selena Quintanilla, the Santa Cruz got an average of 93.4 and the praise of the jury.

The feat was not easy. She had to overcome an average of 86.4 of the contestants Maikel & Alex, but the artist did not doubt her talent. “I have prepared too much, I went to sleep last night at 3:00 (after) my last rehearsal,” she revealed.

After demonstrating her singing skills, Don Cheto gave her a score of 95, Pepe Garza 82, Ana Bárbara 95 and Carolina Ross another 95. But it was El Yaki who was most amazed by the Bolivian’s performance and gave her a 100.

“I saw a great artist tonight, so congratulations. My rating says it all,” said the singer.

After knowing the result, the Bolivian thanked the jurors. “We are in the final and we are in this together. Thank you, this is worth gold to me,” she said.

Soruco showed a penchant for music from an early age. In a past interview with Página Siete, the Santa Cruz singer recalled that since she was three years old she liked to sing while her father played the guitar, until he died in 1997 when she was seven years old.

His first musical steps were taken in a church near his home in Santa Cruz, but it was in the United States where he catapulted his career. His first two albums were recorded with the Carolina Records label and then he began working with George Richard Management, of Jorge Jiménez, and VIP Music Records, with permanent collaboration in Bolivia with Deiner el Hard.

It currently has 18 recognitions, from various national and international competitions. She represented Bolivia in a musical event in Uruguay and was the winner of Formula HTV in 2019. Now, she is one step away from being crowned the winner of “I have talent, a lot of talent” and winning a prize of 100 thousand dollars, in addition to the support of the television station Estrella Media to the development of his artistic career. The final will air next Tuesday.