Entertainment

Watch Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer’s First Trailer

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Universal has released the first official trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest film starring Cillian Murphy.

The trailer features black-and-white footage of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer intertwined with large fiery explosions. At the beginning of the trailer, Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, can be heard saying, “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment.”

Oppenheimer is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Pulitzer Prize winner, by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Nolan is directing from his own script and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Production took place in New Mexico, California, and New Jersey.

Other cast members include Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

It is one of the best movies of the year and it is going unnoticed

5 mins ago

the secrets of their honeymoon in Paris

7 mins ago

Stranger Things villain Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about his addictions

16 mins ago

What Happened on July 30 in Pop History

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button