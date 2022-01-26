Watch Dogs Legion is “dead”, Ubisoft abandons the title forever

Ubisoft has created countless franchises over the years, and some of these are among the most famous in the industry. But it didn’t always go well, and Watch Dogs Legion is one of them.

The first episode, released two generations ago, was a very interesting experiment in an attempt to create an open world with thriller elements.

But the third chapter, Watch Dogs Legion, failed to consolidate the franchise as it should have, due to so many problems and in general not having created too much hold in the public.

The DLCs are not needed either, including the one who brought back the beloved Aiden Pearce protagonist of the first chapter, within the story for give back the spark to the franchise.

Unlike Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, launched in the same period as Legion, the last one Watch Dogs it did not have the same success, not even remotely.

Exactly for this reason Ubisoft he decided to unplug, abandoning the title altogether and announcing that will no longer provide any updates.

As reported Eurogamer.net, the French-speaking publisher has published a communication a all the fans, thanking them for their support and at the same time announcing the end of support.

Patch 5.6, released in September 2021, will be the last update for the game. At the same time, the fifth season of the multiplayer mode will also be the last.

We wanted to express our thanks to all players of Watch Dogs: Legion. You've built the best DedSec London could have hoped for. – Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) January 21, 2022

Watch Dogs Legion has had its share of updates, and it cannot be said that Ubisoft has not tried in any case to hope for the redemption of the title.

However, waiting to understand what he will want to do with it of this unfortunate franchise, the latest Watch Dogs it will no longer have any type of additional content.

All the opposite of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which, on the other hand, continues to give its players substantial updates, sometimes beyond all limits.

And he even gives the players some gifts, to thank them for support they give to the title action.