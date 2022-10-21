Watch Halloween Queen Vanessa Hudgens Transform Into An Unrecognizable Witch

We can always count on Vanessa Hudgens to do everything on Halloween. The actor transformed into a warlock for the virtual reality production titled “Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat,” and we barely recognized her once the hair and makeup process was complete.

In a preview video posted Oct. 18, Hudgens sits in a chair as a team of three apply intense facial prosthetics in three parts: first, one that extends from the neck to the nose, then another that covers the entire forehead. and the eye area, and lastly, one for her chin. He even has additional prosthetics to make his hands look more ghastly, with a ghastly manicure to match. In another Instagram clip, the “High School Musical” alum quickly goes from cool to witchy, complete with a gray updo that’s a far cry from her usual silky brown hair.

The end results are really wild. When Hudgens is fully in her witch persona, she has a big hooked nose, a furrowed brow, intense discoloration under her eyes, and wrinkles on her forehead for days. According to director Eli Roth, the mastermind behind the immersive “Trick-VR-Treat” experience, it was Hudgens’ first time donning prosthetic makeup, and we have to say, she’s rocking it like a pro. She takes a closer look at her transformation from start to finish.