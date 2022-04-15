Watch how Nadia Ferreira at full speed leaves Marc Anthony breathless

Marc Anthony started a new illusion together with the model Nadia Ferreira and probably this video of the young beauty queen driving at full speed would have completely made him fall in love. We show you…

April 13, 2022 7:10 p.m.

Mark Anthony A few days ago he made his goodbye to his singleness official, after publishing a photograph with his new love, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera with whom he would be completely excited and even publicly thanked people for their good wishes towards their relationship.

In the same way, it came to light that 6 years ago, the same girl would have met the singer as a fan looking for a photograph with her idol, without imagining that some time later she would end up being the girlfriend of the famous Puerto Rican.

Now, many know that the interpreter of “Live my life”, “Your love does me good” among other successes, he owns countless luxury and sports cars, enjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he could happily travel with his new love.

Nadia Ferreira with Marc Anthony

However, the beauty queen reveals in her incredible instagram photos that she is also passionate about luxury cars and sports carsenjoying the comfort provided by the latest technology behind the wheel to squander all its elegance in a two-by-three.

It should be noted that several of her fans consider that this video where Nadia drives at full speed a Lamborghini Huracan would have fallen in love with him, also delimiting that said vehicle has a Top speed of 325km/h, it goes from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and offers a power of 640CV / 470 kW that can well be evidenced in the audiovisual.

Lamborghini Huracan Model

+ Watch the video of Nadia in her Lamborghini that took Marc Anthony’s breath away: