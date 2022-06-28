Entertainment

Watch Jennifer Aniston’s emotional tribute to her father

It is impossible not to perceive that special light that emerges from Jennifer Aniston when it appears on the screen. Beyond her gaze with sky-colored eyes that captivates and an infinite beauty that stands out even more for her charisma, she carries another detail that makes her unique and differentiates her from the rest of the Hollywood stars: the legacy and the great example that she represents. in his life his father, John Aniston.

Jennifer is very proud of her father’s long acting career, which is why she paid him a heartfelt and detailed tribute after the 88-year-old actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis for 37 years in the American soap opera Days of Our Lives, which was awarded to him during the Daytime Emmy Awards.

