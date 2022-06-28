Watch Jennifer Aniston’s emotional tribute to her father

It is impossible not to perceive that special light that emerges from Jennifer Aniston when it appears on the screen. Beyond her gaze with sky-colored eyes that captivates and an infinite beauty that stands out even more for her charisma, she carries another detail that makes her unique and differentiates her from the rest of the Hollywood stars: the legacy and the great example that she represents. in his life his father, John Aniston.

Jennifer is very proud of her father’s long acting career, which is why she paid him a heartfelt and detailed tribute after the 88-year-old actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis for 37 years in the American soap opera Days of Our Lives, which was awarded to him during the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Suzanne Rogers, co-star of John in the soap opera NBCpresented the award before a video was projected on the screen of the ceremony in which Jennifer praised the illustrious and exemplary career of his father. “This is a very special moment for me,” said Jennifer Aniston, 53, who pointed out that his dad has been working in television for more than half a century on a regular basis, before listing his father’s long list of credits.

“It’s an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but also to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.” the actress mentioned. The interpreter of Rachel in the already classic television series friends He said that his father worked on different projects, while appearing in all imaginable soap operas.

Jennifer Aniston with her dad John Aniston.

“For more than 30 years, his dedication to that show has earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world.” Jennifer mentioned in the message she recorded to celebrate the race of John Aniston. “His career is literally the definition of a lifetime’s achievement,” concluded the protagonist of the sitcom Friends.

Though John Aniston was unable to receive the award in person, he garnered enormous applause from the audience for his iconic career as part of the cast of Days of Our Lives, daytime soap opera that, with more than fourteen thousand episodes broadcast, is one of the longest-running programs on American television since it began broadcasting in 1965.

John Aniston.

The actor, who is currently 88 years old, is a father, along with the late actress and model. Nancy Down, movie and television star Jennifer Aniston, who rose to world fame thanks to the popular comedy friends, and who later achieved different cinematographic successes with titles such as Almighty, Cake: A Reason to Live, Who the hell are the Millers? Or I want to kill my boss, among others.