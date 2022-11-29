Watch Keira Knightley and More – Photos

see the gallery Image Credit: Everett Collection/AP

Ready for a flashback? love indeed is a millennial Christmas classic and dreamy romantic comedy. The film, which was released on November 14, 2003, follows a group of Britons whose lives and love stories are loosely intertwined in the days leading up to Christmas and New Years. love indeed they have that feel-good vacation vibe, but the movie also brought together a terrific 2000s cast that included Keira Knightley37, hugh grant62, emma thompson63, Colin Firth62 and over.

Movie stars have done a lot, with Oscar snippets, while others star in hit TV shows. Keira was only 18 years old and his career was just beginning when love indeed was released in 2003. That same year, she made her first appearance as Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Since love indeed came out, Keira was nominated for two Oscars, got married and had two kids!

keira co-star andrew lincoln, 49, played Mark, the man desperately in love with Juliette. Mark swooned badly when he showed up at Juliette’s door and declared his love for her using cue cards. “To me, you’re perfect,” read the most iconic reference card. Andrew then landed the mega-popular role of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead.

Thomas Brodie Sangster32 years old, he was one of the youngest teammates at just 13 when he played Sam. Sam is the adorable son-in-law of by Liam Neeson character and falls in love with his classmate, Joanna. Although he may not look like it, there was only a 5 year age difference between Thomas and Keira!

Thomas has now grown up and has had a number of major roles. Most notably, he played Jojen Reed in game of Thrones and voiced Ferb in the long-running animated series Phineas and Ferb. He also played the role of Newt in the maze runner trilogy and it was Benny Watts opposite Anya Taylor Joy in the great success of Netflix the queen’s bet.