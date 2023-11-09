Watch Lindsay Lohan, ‘Mean Girls’ stars reunite in Walmart ad

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are reuniting to “bring” a new Walmart ad.

The retailer attracted the “Mean Girls” co-stars for a Black Friday ad, the first in a series of ads featuring the cast of the 2004 hit film.

The film’s three plastic actors, with Rachel McAdams absent, reprized their roles as adults, with other cast members also making appearances, including Rajeev Surendra’s Kevin Gnapur and Daniel Franzese’s Damien Leigh. The commercial also features a guest appearance by Missy Elliott.

Now, Lambert’s Gretchen Weiner has a “mile girl” of her own, Lohan’s Cady Heron is an out-of-touch guidance counselor, and Seyfried’s Karen Smith still isn’t giving a fuck about the weather.

Meanwhile, the new kids on the North Shore high block are crazy about Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which are set to go live online starting November 8th.

The ads begin on Wednesday, the day of the week when the film’s plastic is colored pink, and drop on more Wednesdays throughout November to highlight Walmart’s deals for Black Friday, November 24, and Cyber ​​Monday, November 27. Is.

Last month, Paramount briefly released the film in 23 parts on its official “Mean Girls” TikTok account to commemorate October 3, an iconic date for the teen comedy.

