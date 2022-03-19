Watch Megan Fox in Bonnie & Clyde’s supernatural reinvention, “Johnny & Clyde”

Megan Fox returned to the horror genre last year with the underrated thriller from home invasion Till Death, and now fans have gotten their first look at the actress’s upcoming horror flick, Johnny & Clyde. dead line reports that the Tom DeNucci-directed film will open in theaters later this year.

With this news also comes a new still from the film in which Fox is seen sitting at a desk with her feet up, looking directly into the camera as if her character is in control of everything. This makes sense, since she’s playing a crime boss named Alana, and it’s important to note the image’s vibrant color palette. Fox sports blonde hair, yellow heels, purple pants, and what looks like a bra or corset instead of a top. All of this is set only by contrasting moody lighting, adding to the blend of atmosphere.

Megan Fox in the horror movie Johnny & Clyde. / Producer.

The story itself is a reimagining of the classic Bonnie and Clyde story, which follows two serial killers in love and on the run. When they make the risky decision to rob a popular casino, run by crime boss Alanda, things take a turn for the worse. The film was written by DeNucci and Nick Principe, and also stars Vanessa Angel, Bai Ling, Robert LaSardo, Armen Garo, Sean Ringgold, Brett Azar, Sydney Jenkins, Charles W. Harris III, and Principe.

Speaking about the project, Redbox Entertainment CEO Galen Smith said: “Fans of dark and gritty action movies will love Johnny & Clyde. Tom has created a movie that will have fans on the edge of their seats. We hope to release the film later this year.”

Fox has been in the hearts of many horror fans since it began in the cult classic Jennifer's Body in 2009 and this interesting film seems to have that kind of following. There is no exact release date yet, but as the year progresses we will surely get more information and a first trailer soon.