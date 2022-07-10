Watch Natalie Portman surprise MCU fans at Thor: Love & Thunder Showing

New video sees Natalie Portman surprise fans in front of a Thor: Love and Thunder screening. Thor’s latest adventure sees the God of Thunder face off against a new villain, Gorr the Butcher God, while rekindling his romance with Jane Foster. Director Taika Waititi is back at the helm after also directing the 2017 films Thor: Ragnarokwhich saw the often serious Thor in a more comedic and colorful light than MCU audiences had seen before. love and thunder again uses Waititi’s unique sensibilities to take Thor on a humorous journey, which also ventures into emotionally impactful territory.

Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor along with other familiar faces, like Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as Korg, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Guardians of the Galaxy which includes Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista , Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. The film also introduces new characters, with Russell Crowe playing Zeus and Christian Bale playing the film’s central antagonist, Gorr. While the cast is impressive, many viewers have been eagerly awaiting the return of Portman, who is reprising her role as Jane Foster, which she originally played in 2011. Thor and 2013 Thor: The Dark World. The trailers for love and thunder featured Jane taking on the mantle of Thor, pulling from a popular comic book storyline that has audiences eager to see Portman again after sitting down for Thor: Ragnarok.

In a video Portman shared on Instagram, the actress can be seen surprising an audience on the opening day of Thor: Love and Thunder in Rome, Italy. The clip begins with fans dressed in cosplay of their favorite Marvel characters, like Scarlett Witch and Captain America. However, as the excited audience settled into their seats, Portman entered the theater with a microphone in hand, waving to the stunned crowd. We can then see her taking pictures with the cosplayers and telling them to enjoy the film. Check out the video of Natalie Portman surprising a Thor: Love and Thunder audience below:

Anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder had already been bred following the success of Thor: Ragnarok, which became a beloved installment of the MCU. Portman’s involvement further heightened the hype after most viewers assumed she was done with the Marvel movies following her vocal disdain surrounding Thor: The Dark World. However, Portman’s return also sees her front and center as The Mighty Thor, with the film’s title emphasizing the importance of the romantic story.

Thor: Love and Thunder is looking to continue Marvel’s impressive run at the box office, with estimates putting its weekend around $135 million. However, reviews are mixed, with some rave reviews like Bale’s performance, while others feel an overabundance of jokes hamper the film. Still, if Portman’s surprise visit to the theater is any indication, audiences are thrilled to see her back in Thor: Love and Thunder.

