Watch Netflix on a smart TV: compatible models and settings

Share

We explain what are the requirements to watch Netflix on your television and what factors you must take into account. Discover it here.

Things are not going well for Netflix. We recently told you about their problems related to the loss of subscribers and the arrival of new plans in order to counteract the trend. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most relevant streaming platforms of the moment and, therefore, it is normal that you wonder how view your content on a Smart TV. In this guide you will find all the information you need about it.

Watch Netflix on a SmartTV: what you need

There are some factors that you should take into account before you start play Netflix movies and series on your SmartTV. If you want to know everything about the requirements and the support of special functions, do not miss the following sections.

Operating system of your TV

The first point that should not be overlooked when watch Netflix on a Smart TV is that the operating system of the TV offers compatibility. We do not want to generalize, but we can say that in most cases, Netflix is ​​compatible with smart TVs. Historically, the company has made efforts to your apps are available on all devices possible, including the oldest ones.

That said, the best way to check if Netflix is ​​compatible with your SmartTV is to check the main screen, where all the applications are usually grouped. On the other hand, you may find it useful to consult the documentation for your television provided by the manufacturer. Remember that in the event that you don’t have Wi-Fi connection on your TVit will not have smart features like the Netflix app.

quality available

Another important thing to keep in mind is that even when Netflix is ​​supported on your TV, it may you cannot see the content at full resolution. If your television does not support resolutions higher than FullHD, you will not have the option to view series and movies in Ultra HD. And that leads us, inevitably, to the next factor.

available plans

The netflix plans determine the maximum resolution in which you can view content. It is true that there are some legal ways to watch Netflix for free or pay less for the service. But, in most cases, you will have to pay and it is crucial that you choose the most appropriate rate. These are the plans

Basic: €7.99. It allows you to view a single screen at the same time and download content on a single device. Does not offer HD quality .

. Standard: €12.99. It allows you to view up to two screens at the same time and download content from two devices. Playback is in HD .

. Premium: €17.99. The most expensive plan supports playback on four screens at the same time, has ultra HD quality and supports downloading to a total of four devices.

In function of the resolution of your TV and depending on the number of simultaneous reproductions you want, you will have to pay more or less.

Internet connection speed

We end this section by briefly talking about the Internet connection and the transfer rate you have at home. This is a determining factor when watch Netflix on your Smart TV. To give you an idea, the minimum bandwidth required is 3 megabits per second for the lower resolution. When it comes to viewing content on Ultra-HDyour connection must be able to reach the 25 megabits per second.

TVs compatible with Netflix: complete list

Provide you with a complete list of SmartTV it is not something simple. According to official documentation, smart TVs from the following brands are recommended for watching Netflix:

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

Toshiba

vestel

Hisense

LG

panasonic

Philips

Xiaomi

eye! That does not mean that SmartTVs of other brands are not compatible with the streaming platform. It is best to consult the manufacturer’s website or take a look at the manual or go to the Netflix device page. As we have already mentioned before, the normal thing is that the Relatively recent Wi-Fi models include access to Netflix. But, what can you do if your TV is not compatible with the contents of this service?

Can I watch Netflix without a SmartTV?

We close this guide by answering an important question for many. And it is that, if you do not have a smart TV, you may think that you do not it is possible to watch netflix. The truth is that it will be impossible for you to access your content from a TV without smart features, but there are some solutions worth considering:

upgrade your tv . This is one of the most obvious possibilities, but also the one that requires the most investment. If you are happy with your current TV, then move on to the alternatives below

. This is one of the most obvious possibilities, but also the one that requires the most investment. If you are happy with your current TV, then move on to the alternatives below chrome cast . Google’s media device is priced well below what a new TV will cost you. With it, you can watch Netflix by sending the content from your mobile. But, in addition to being cheap, it is very easy to install.

. Google’s media device is priced well below what a new TV will cost you. With it, you can watch Netflix by sending the content from your mobile. But, in addition to being cheap, it is very easy to install. Buy a media player . If you take a look at the market, you will quickly realize the enormous number of players that you have at your fingertips today. With them you will provide your TV with smart functions and you will be able to access Netflix content. One of the most recommended in terms of value for money is Amazon’s Fire TV. On the contrary, if you are more into the Apple ecosystem, take a look at the Apple TV.

. If you take a look at the market, you will quickly realize the enormous number of players that you have at your fingertips today. With them you will provide your TV with smart functions and you will be able to access Netflix content. One of the most recommended in terms of value for money is Amazon’s Fire TV. On the contrary, if you are more into the Apple ecosystem, take a look at the Apple TV. Connect a tablet or a mobile to the TV. Taking advantage of the multimedia connection of your mobile device to project the contents on the television is another of the possibilities that you have at your disposal. Remember that another way to do it is to connect the PC to the TV following these instructions.

Related topics: TV

Share