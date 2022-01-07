watch out at night, what can happen: LOLnews

There Omicron variant it is becoming more and more present also here in Italy. Its spread is very rapid and in fact we have learned that it is much more contagious than the one that preceded it, or the Delta. It cannot be ruled out that new measures will be put in place to try to stem its spread. In the meantime, it is good to know what symptoms it often brings with it.

The symptom of the Omicron variant to watch out for

One symptom of the Omicron variant, in particular, deserves special attention. As reported by the website Greenme.it, doctors in South Africa have discovered that patients with Omicron they sweated a lot during the night. Really excessive night sweats, making clothes and bedding soaked.

Symptoms of Covid-19

The main symptoms of Covid-19 instead they have been known for almost two years now. Firstly, a high temperature, constant coughing, loss or change in the sense of smell or taste. However, experts claim that those affected by the Omicron variant have different symptoms. In addition to night sweats, there are also severe muscle aches, fatigue, fever and dry cough. Hence, it is important to keep these symptoms under control, so as to keep track of the Omicron variant.

What to do if you are positive?

In case of suspicious symptoms, the best thing to do is to self-isolate immediately to avoid spreading any virus and undergo a molecular swab as soon as possible. Although for now it seems – and it should be emphasized that it is only a hypothesis, not yet a certainty – that the Omicron variant is less dangerous for those who are vaccinated, we must not let our guard down. It is therefore necessary to continue to maintain the containment measures of the virus and responsible behavior.

We are all very tired and tried, but if we continue to vaccinate and follow the rules, the results will not be long in coming. Hoping that 2022 is finally the good year to put this long bad story behind us.

