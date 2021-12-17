Watch out for car tax: how much a delay really costs

They are required to pay the car tax all those who, at the expiry of the deadline for the payment of the tax (on the last day of the month following that of registration of the car), are owners of the vehicle as shown in the Public Vehicle Register (Pra). The car tax is managed by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento. The Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia Regions are exceptions, for which the tax is the responsibility of the Revenue Agency. The bodies responsible for collecting the car tax, every year, notify the taxpayer with a written communication on the due date of the payment. But what does the car owner face if he forgets to pay the car tax?

How to avoid forgetting the expiration of the car tax

As we have already mentioned, the deadline for paying the car tax is the last day of the month following that of registration of the vehicle. It would be advisable to mark this day in red on the calendar, to avoid incurring the penalties provided for by the legislation. There are few regions, as reported Invest today, which allow users to pay the motor vehicle tax by charging the Bank account, a useful system to avoid fines, and therefore it is important to remember the expiration of the car tax.

The sanctions in case of non-fulfillment

If, for any reason, the expiry date is skipped without paying the vehicle tax, the taxpayer is obliged to pay, in addition to the blue raspberry by 0.3%, a fine through the so-called industrious repentance. But how high are the penalties? The amount to be paid grows in proportion to the days of delay.