Watch out for cash withdrawals: what are the risks from January

From January 2022, the new ceiling on the use of cash takes place, which will drop from the current 2000 euros to 1000 euros. A measure that will inevitably also have consequences on cash withdrawals. To avoid confusion, it is good to distinguish between withdrawals and withdrawals: how much cash can you withdraw from the ATM? The main difference is whether it is a private citizen or a company.

Here are the limits

If it is true that most taxpayers are free to withdraw the amount they want from their current account without violating any law, the situation is different for entrepreneurs and, as mentioned, companies. For these two categories there is a limit of one thousand euros per day and no more than 5 thousand euros per month. Below these amounts there is no risk; vice versa, if the ceiling is exceeded, “ the Revenue Agency requires proof of the destination of the sum and, in the absence of evidence, initiates the recovery for taxation of the money that is presumed to be destined for undeclared investments “, say the experts from de Laleggepertutti, where it is specified that this rule only concerns current accounts in the two categories mentioned above.

When a self-certification must be completed

If it is true that all other citizens can withdraw as much as they want, it can still happen that it is theirs Bank to ask for explanations on the destination of the money if the withdrawals are very large. At that point, the taxpayer “ he will have to self-certify, by filling in a specific form, for which expenses the cash will be used “, explain the experts. This happens because, from 1 January, as we mentioned in Giornale.it., the ceiling for cash payments between individuals (or legal entities) is further lowered: whoever fails, pays. That’s why, if you withdraw more than a thousand euros, it must be remembered that they cannot be spent in a single solution, otherwise the penalty varies between one thousand and even 50 thousand euros. At that point, the advice of the experts to answer the bank’s questions is that that money “ they are used for various expenses, not all of which are aimed at the same person “.

Reporting to the Uif