watch out for hot signs – Time





With the new year at the door, it is a hunt for the 2022 horoscope like the one contained in Branko’s 2022 astrological calendar. A series of forecasts sign by sign to consult as 2021 ends and the new year opens. Let’s start with the painful notes. Among the less fortunate signs for the popular astrologer is Taurus. Despite the support of Jupiter and Neptune, there will be many challenges to face. It will get better after the summer.





Year of passage for those born in the sign of Gemini. Difficulties and doubts weigh on the future ambitions due to Mercury but in the last part of the year, thanks to Neptune, things could change for the better. Lucky but not too much the Cancer who will have to give the right weight to what really matters with particular attention to interpersonal relationships.





For Sagittarius, challenges and uncertainties will give the right push to resolve critical moments. Air of positive changes for Capricorn thanks to the stable and favorable return of Saturn, in particular at the end of 2022. Other signs include warnings and forecasts for Leo, which will open up to passions and will be able to enjoy carefree moments. Virgo will have to fight to impose their reasons, for Scorpio in view of love and luck.





Pisces may have to wait until October to seize the opportunities, while Aquarius may enter a new phase of their life. The Libra in Branko’s 2022 horoscope will have to overcome Saturn against but nothing is lost and they should be able to overcome the difficulties.