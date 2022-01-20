The mattress is one of those essential elements for everyday life. Impossible to live without, after the age of 50 it becomes an excellent ally against the most common problems of muscle fatigue and back pain. Before, we were strong and could even sleep on wooden chairs. Over the years we have begun to deal with the first aches in the back, neck and shoulders. Our night rest is essential to better face the next day. In this regard, if we were people with heavy breathing, pay attention to sleep apnea, because it could be the prelude to some serious pathologies.

Changing it is always a drama

Our mattress has had a beautiful long life. We bought it with the savings carefully put aside, but it has recently gotten out of date and needs to be bought new. But pay attention to the choice we will make, because there are some contraindications to keep in mind. Maybe the old one was on springs and over the years some of them have jumped. Every night we had to put up with that annoying tip right on the leg or arm. Or we have taken one that is too soft and has now lost all shape and consistency.

Watch out for mattresses that are too hard because they could cause these problems in the neck, shoulders and back, especially after the age of 50

To really choose the ideal mattress for back, neck and shoulder problems, you need to evaluate some important characteristics. Let’s dispel the myth of the hard mattress. It is one of those not recommended for ideal sleep after the age of 50. Just like in the case of springs, some mattresses do not allow the harmony of our shapes depending on the position we assume. Watch out for mattresses that are too hard because they could cause these problems in the neck, shoulders and back, especially after the age of 50. They force the back to sag and sleep fades as the nights progress.

Rigidity does not support our body, but rather limits it. In most cases it can cause disturbances that are also quite annoying. If we sleep badly, even facing the day will not be an easy task. If you can pass a hand under your back then it means that it is not the right mattress for us. We need something that can model itself on the shapes of our shoulders, or our hips, or the abdomen. Again, however, not too soft.

The ideal to prevent, and above all to avoid back pain, is a semi-rigid and ergonomic mattress. In fact, it is one of the best solutions to have areas with differentiated support that adapt to our body shapes. As well as a memory mattress, which also shapes itself according to our weight and the heat we emanate. There are rigidity scales on base 10 that could guide us on the right choice. If the mattress we want to buy is in a degree of stiffness between 5 and 7 then it can be a great choice. Finally, having a comfortable position and not binding our neck in a too relaxed situation could also improve our breathing and reduce snoring.