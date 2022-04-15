Watch out for Resident Evil Survivor on PlayStation with the fixed camera from the classic Resident Evil 2 that you can download for free

Resident Evil Survivor It is one of the worst rated games in the Resident Evil saga. With the trilogy reigning among the best adventures in PlayStation’s vast catalogue, this spin off by way of shooter on rails to the Time Crisis made waters in the control and in its mechanics, despite having an original story.

The criticism it had with its launch in 2000 did not stop Capcom, since it gave rise to a sub-saga called Survivor with more shooters on rails with that characteristic first-person camera and the use of a pistol as the main accessory. That is why we are happy to now discover the sensational project of Resident Evil: Survivor Redux by Aydan Watkins where it is completely redesigned to adopt a style similar to the classic Resident Evil 2 from 1998.

If days ago we were surprised by the project of Resident Evil: The Arklay Chronicles to control Kenneth Sullivan shortly before he died in the Spencer mansion, with more characters that will be incorporated such as Richard Aiken and Forest Speyer, now we have a more radical change to go from that first-person view to one that adopts the characteristic fixed shots from the initial trilogy.

What’s more, there will be new areas and the result with the change of camera, as we can see in this gameplay from the Residence of Evil channel below, makes it feel like another game entirely. And much better, of course. Furthermore, with the added bonus of being a free project and as RE2 mod that we can already download in its version 1.2 from the official page of Ayden.