watch out for scams, here’s how to run for cover

Technology has also changed our relationship with the economy. Today it is also possible to pay contactless. Simple and fast way but that hides some pitfalls.

Especially in the last period, digital payments are the order of the day. We talked a few days ago, about the arrival of the Super Cashback. This was a way to reward consumers who have done so many digital transitions. As we all know, however, the virtual side hides some pitfalls.

One of the most used payments is that contactless. Indeed, as reported by a research by MasterCard, the 78% of Italians use this method. This is because it is really easy to use this payment type. The method is reduced, in short, to bringing the card close to the terminal payment or POS after the merchant has entered the amount. All this happens thanks to technology RFID (Radio Frequency IDentification). There is talk of radio frequency that can be found in debit and prepaid cards. To understand if our card has this mode, just see if there is the WiFi symbol on it.

With this technology, however, it is only possible to make maximum transactions 50 euros. A threshold increased over time. Above that threshold the PIN entry is required. But even this method can be the subject of scams. Let’s see what they are and how to avoid them.

Contactless, beware of scams: here are the most common

The first scam is the one in which the scammer, with a POS, approaches the victim what he gives operate a transaction. Of course, the POS in question does not need to be connected to the mains. Today, such a thing seems difficult to us since, in order for everything to happen, we would have to stay really close. In addition, any operation is reported even if a small one could go undetected.

The second concerns the smartphone. We know that this technology also allows you to pay via your smartphone. In this case, the card details are on the device that will be brought up to the POS. The scam can take place via another smartphone with NFC with suitable applications. In this case, just bring the card close to the smartphone, in its back, to get some data. Some, because the application does not log in Internet And it does not show the card number.

How to avoid problems

Of course the first recommendation is to do attention to every single operation and detail. A suitable solution is that of “armor“Their cards through gods aluminum foil. There are gods on the market too wallets that allow this protection.

The other solution is that of block contactless payments on a specific card. Which is allowed by many banking agencies. Like any virtual environment, contactless is not without risks. It is up to us, as always, to seek protection before heavy aftermath.